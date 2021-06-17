Weapon sentencing
A 48-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 1 in Adams County District Court to two years in prison for attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 18, 2020.
Larry Blair, whose last known address was 105 E. 14th St., pleaded no contest April 1. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the weapon charge to an attempt.
According to the arrest affidavit, a probation officer found three knives and meth during a home inspection. Due to a previous felony conviction, Blair isn’t allowed to possess weapons.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Blair and gave him credit for 166 days already served.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth) are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to 300 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 31, 2020.
Meth case
Trenton R. Slama, whose last known address was 1131 W. Seventh St., pleaded guilty April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Slama and gave him credit for 158 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth sentencing
A 29-year-old Clay Center resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation with a review for 90 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 1.
Krysten Moreno pleaded guilty April 8.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Moreno.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
