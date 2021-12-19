Investigation of storm damage in the wake of Wednesday’s widespread outbreak of severe weather has led the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office to confirm at least nine tornadoes occurred in its service area — including at least six that affected Tribland.
The Hastings office covers 24 counties in central Nebraska and six counties in north central Kansas.
Tribland, which is shorthand for the Hastings Tribune’s news coverage area, includes all or part of 13 counties in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.
All the tornadoes within the NWS Hastings service area were rated as EF-0 or EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which is based on estimated wind speeds and related damage and runs as high as EF-5. Several of the tornadoes were intermittent, meaning they touched down and lifted a bit repeatedly; all apparently tracked to the northeast.
Estimated peak winds with the Tribland tornadoes ranged from 80-100 miles per hour.
The tornadoes, which resulted from a strong low-pressure system tracking through the region, were part of a wild day that also included severe straight-line winds, severe thunderstorms with hail, dust storms, wildfires, snow and a temperature drop of at least 36 degrees from early afternoon to mid-evening.
Widespread damage from straight winds occurred in the Tribune area, with reports coming in from communities like Hebron, Bruning, Geneva, Ong and Sutton and elsewhere. Wildfires in north central Kansas were propelled by straight winds estimated at 85-100 mph.
The tornadoes caused damage to numerous center-pivot irrigation systems in the area and structural damage in several locations, but no known injuries or human deaths. The mid-December timeframe meant spring-planted crops were out of the field. No injury to livestock or other animals was noted.
In a follow-up to Wednesday’s storms published online, NWS outlined the tornadoes it had been able to identify.
The Tribland tornadoes occurred over a little less than one hour’s time, starting shortly before 1:30 p.m. and ending about 2:19. They will be detailed in this article chronologically by estimated start time.
The first of the Tribland tornadoes began at 1:27 p.m. about five miles north of Minden and passed through the Lowell area in northern Kearney County before lifting southwest of Gibbon at 1:38. The tornado’s track was 11.2 miles in length, with a maximum width of 150 yards and peak winds estimated at 85 mph, for a rating of EF-0.
“This tornado was typical for the day, likely intermittent with regard to ground circulation and impacting rural areas,” NWS wrote in its storm summary.
“Much of the path damage can be traced to center irrigation pivots either partially or fully overturned.The tornado damaged a couple of power poles and peeled back some roofing material at the Rowe Sanctuary. A measured wind gust of 83 mph was recorded at the Sanctuary as the storm passed.
“Damage was a bit sparse north of the river. The tornadic circulation likely crossed (Interstate 80) about three miles west of the Gibbon interchange before knocking over a couple more pivots and lifting just southwest of Gibbon. The maximum wind speed of 85 mph (EF0) was based upon the measured wind gust (83 mph) and damage to power poles nearby.”
The Rowe Sanctuary, operated by the National Audubon Society, is situated along the Platte River northwest of the unincorporated village of Lowell in northern Kearney County.
The second Tribland tornado touched down at 1:29 p.m. and lifted at 1:41 after following a 14.1-mile-long track. Maximum wind speed was 85 mph, and the maximum track width was 100 yards. The assigned rating was EF-0.
“This intermittent tornado path started near the Franklin and Webster county line south of Campbell,” NWS wrote. “As it tracked northeast, some power poles, an irrigation pivot and minor building occurred east of Campbell. The tornado crossed into Adams County and tipped a few more pivots and caused minor damage to (a) home.”
The third tornado touched down at 1:44 p.m. west of Blue Hill and finally lifted at 1:56 p.m. west of Glenvil, having followed a 15-mile track up to 180 yards wide. The maximum wind speed was 100 mph, and the rating was EF-1.
“This intermittent tornado path started west of Blue Hill, including some irrigation pipe strewn into a tree line, along with tree damage a couple miles west of town,” NWS stated. “The tornado moved northeast, upsetting more pivots. The 100 mph wind estimate (EF1) was assigned based upon the snapping of power poles southeast of Ayr. Spotters saw the tornado west of Glenvil, where it upset another pivot before lifting.”
A fourth tornado touched down in the Rosedale area north of Hastings at 1:53 p.m. and tracked about 8.6 miles northeastward before lifting south of Doniphan at 2:01 p.m. The maximum track width was 150 yards, the highest wind speed was 100 mph, and the rating was EF-1.
“The Rosedale tornado impacted three farmsteads,” NWS wrote. “The 100 mph rating (EF1) was assigned based upon the collapse of an outbuilding at one farmstead. Partial roof loss was noted at one home, while another home had some superficial damage. Again, more pivots were overturned. The tornadic circulation probably crossed U.S. Highway 281 near the fuel supply facility south of Doniphan before lifting a mile or so south of Doniphan.”
Another tornado nearby touched down at 2 p.m. south of Trumbull and lifted at 2:06 p.m. at the end of a 7.3-mile track up to 60 yards wide. Top wind speed was 100 mph, and the rating was EF-0.
“This intermittent tornado damaged a horse barn south of Trumbull as it began its roughly seven-mile path,” the weather service stated. “As it moved northeast, most of the observable damage was to a couple of irrigation pivots along with a snapped tree.”
The sixth tornado to affect Tribland was an EF-1, touching down southeast of Giltner at 2:11 p.m. and lifting eight minutes later in Aurora, having followed a track 11.1 miles long and up to 400 yards wide with top winds at 100 mph.
“This tornado actually started four miles southeast of Giltner and traveled northeast into Aurora,” NWS wrote. “The 100 mph wind speed estimate (EF1) was assigned mostly based upon snapped power poles. There were numerous irrigation pivots damaged along the path.
“The tornado crossed Interstate 80 about two miles west of the Aurora interchange. The tornado entered the southwest side of Aurora near the fairgrounds. Metal cladding was peeled from storage facilities nearby, and there were several spots of tree damage. The tornado lifted around 12th and S streets just south of the railroad tracks.”
The storm damage reports from Wednesday were developed following field investigations and data review by weather service employees Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday was an incredibly busy day for the weather service meteorologists and staff north of Hastings.
NWS said in a social media post that through the course of the day it had issued one tornado watch, 11 tornado warnings, five severe-thunderstorm warnings, one high wind warning, one dust storm warning, one blowing dust warning, one red flag warning to denote fire danger, one snow squall warning and eight wildfire alerts.
The dust storm, blowing dust and snow squall warnings were the first to be issued by the Hastings office.
The office also logged 118 local storm reports from law enforcement and emergency management officials, spotters and the public detailing wind speeds, property damage and other storm-related information.
The Hastings staff also provided seamless back-up for a time for the NWS Omaha/Valley Forecast Office, where employees had to take shelter at one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.