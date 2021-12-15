Powerful winds; record high temperatures followed by severe thunderstorms with hail and tornadoes; then continued high winds, wildfires, blowing dust, a plunging thermometer and snow squalls made for a bizarre and somewhat frightening afternoon and evening in and around Tribland 10 days before Christmas.
Damage from the multi-peril weather saga was reported over a wide portion of the Hastings Tribune’s coverage area. Some of the reports in Adams County included damage to homes, large and small outbuildings and center-pivot irrigation systems; overturned semitrailer trucks just outside Juniata; and significant damage to electrical power poles and lines, especially south of Hastings.
While it was reported that multiple tornadoes were on the ground in various locations, including near Ayr and Trumbull, the tornadoes remained unconfirmed as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Typically, tornadoes are confirmed by the National Weather Service after an inspection of data and damage, said Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, in a news release.
In an interview with the Tribune, Pughes said Wednesday’s thunderstorms created a fairly large debris field, with some damage reported in most areas of the county but Hastings being largely spared.
“They were very fast-moving,” he said of the storm elements. “We had multiple tornadoes touch down throughout the county. Luckily, at this point we’ve had no injuries. We do have some substantial power pole damage throughout the county. We have a few structures that have been reported damaged.”
According to the storm log maintained online by the NWS Hastings office, a home at Powerline Road and Wanda Avenue southeast of Holstein was damaged around 1:40 p.m. by a possible tornado.
NWS also logged a report of damage to outbuildings and a flipped pivot system two miles southeast of Campbell at 1:33 p.m. The log notes the unconfirmed possibility of a tornado at that location.
Pughes’ news release referred to Wednesday’s fast-changing weather situation as “unprecedented.”
The day began with an areawide high wind warning in place for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The thunderstorms and tornadoes arrived amid the warm temperatures of early afternoon.
The straight-line winds persisted after the thunderstorms had passed through the area, continuing to create their own kinds of havoc.
By 4 p.m., fires had developed across north central Kansas, propelled by westerly winds of 85-100 mph that a bit later shifted to the west-northwest, NWS reported.
(For a period of time between 4:30 and 5 p.m., the air in downtown Hastings carried a strong smell of smoke. The smell soon subsided, however.)
At 4:56 p.m., a gust estimated at 97 mph was reported 13 miles northwest of Smith Center, Kansas. Other extreme wind gusts in the early-evening timeframe included 77 mph east of Pauline at 6:06 p.m., 75 mph northeast of Norman at 5:24 p.m., and 73 mph at the Hastings Municipal Airport at 6:01 p.m.
Weather forecasters for several days had been predicting strong winds Wednesday — a forecast that prompted some area schools to close early Wednesday afternoon and cancel activities for the rest of the day. Many area churches canceled evening activities, as well.
Wednesday’s weather drama was about much more than just high winds, however.
NWS reported that an early afternoon temperature of 68 degrees — a record high for Dec. 15 — was logged at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Then, around 1:24 p.m., NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Adams County area, Pughes said. Shortly thereafter, a tornado warning was issued.
Warning sirens were sounded first in Holstein and Roseland, then all across Adams County. The sirens were sounded and then re-sounded to ensure citizens continued to take shelter, Pughes said.
He noted some reports of sirens not being heard, and said that could have been a result of the strong winds and hail deadening the sound.
Any siren that failed or was reported as not sounding is being inspected, Pughes said. The last warning siren test was completed in October.
Other Tribland communities reporting damage Wednesday included Sutton, where trees and power lines were downed by winds estimated at 80 mph. That report came in to NWS at 2:25 p.m.
Power lines were reported down in Ong at 2:23 p.m.
Earlier, at 12:59 p.m., downed tree limbs, shingle and roof damage and destroyed outbuildings were reported in Alma.
In Bruning, a carport reportedly was picked up and thrown into power lines around 2:40 p.m. Blowing dust and downed tree limbs 3-4 inches in diameter also were reported there.
The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office shared a photograph on social media of an uprooted full-size tree outside the county courthouse in Hebron.
The Nebraska Signal newspaper in Geneva reported on social media that a semitrailer truck was blown over by a straight-line wind on U.S. Highway 81 just east of Geneva around 3 p.m. The southbound truck and trailer ended up in the median. Motorists in the stretch between the anhydrous ammonia plant and Fillmore County Hospital were advised to use caution.
Wind gusts associated with the early afternoon thunderstorms included 71 mph at Inavale at 1:36 p.m. and 85 mph at Giltner at 2:11 p.m.
Line crews for Southern Power District and other area public power districts and municipalities were busy dealing with outages Wednesday afternoon and evening. Southern’s largest outage area involved customers in or around Doniphan, Giltner, Stockham and Hansen.
Hastings Utilities crews responded to outages scattered throughout the community, with the biggest problems on the west side of the Westbrook Village development, at Juniata and at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in southeastern Hastings.
HU repair efforts were being slowed by the continuing strong winds, which in some cases made it unsafe to send a line worker up in a bucket or onto a pole, the city said in a social media post.
Tree damage also was being reported in Hastings, along with damage to vinyl siding caused by wind-driven hailstones up to the size of nickels.
By 7:41 p.m., the temperature in Hastings had dropped to 32 degrees — 36 degrees below the noontime high temperature — with winds still howling out of the west-northwest at a sustained speed of 37 mph. The overnight low was expected to reach 24 degrees.
A snow squall warning was in place for Lexington to west of Kearney as of 4:45 p.m. Snow was expected to continue north of Interstate 80 in central Nebraska through mid-evening.
In the wake of all Wednesday’s damage, Pughes, the Adams County emergency manager, said he anticipated the county issuing a Local Disaster Declaration.
Any damage in Adams County should be reported to the Emergency Management office at 402-461-2360 or rpughes@acema.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.