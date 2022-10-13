RED CLOUD — Webster County officials asking patrons whether to build a justice center to replace the state’s oldest jail held two informational meetings Wednesday evening in Guide Rock and Red Cloud.
Four of the five members of the Webster County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Troy Schmitz were on hand to answer questions with representatives from the companies that have been working with the county for the last 10 months to develop the plan being presented to the public.
The Webster County Justice Center would be a new building north of the existing courthouse. The project would include a sheriff’s office, dispatch center and 96-hour holding facility for up to four prisoners at once.
On Nov. 8, voters will decide on a bond issue that would provide $6.5 million in funds for the project. The total cost is anticipated to be $7.5 million, but the commissioners have set aside $1 million from the inheritance fund and other parts of the budget to reduce the amount being required from property owners.
Greg Smith, an architect with Davis Design in Lincoln, said the project would be for a building of about 11,200 square feet, built in phases to allow the county to continue operating in the current facility during construction.
“We needed to keep some of the jail components active,” he said.
The plan is to construct the majority of the facility and then move the jail to the new area. After the new jail is operational, the existing jail would be demolished to make room for the remaining construction.
As a 96-hour holding area instead of a jail, Smith said, the dispatch area would provide observation of the cells, as well as act as a reception area for citizens coming into the sheriff’s office.
During the planning process, Smith worked with a consultant to make sure the project would meet the current requirements and jail standards. It is designed to allow multiple genders to be housed in the facility and provide an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant shower and cell area.
Built in 1888, the county’s current jail is the oldest operating jail in Nebraska.
Schmitz said the current two-cell facility fails to meet jail standards, but has been grandfathered under state law. He said the current jail isn’t safe for employees, inmates or the public. It lacks insulation, and the heating and air conditioning system isn’t adequate, leading to increased costs in maintenance and upkeep of the 133-year-old structure.
Equipment in the dispatch center is outdated, making repairs difficult as parts increasingly are unavailable.
Dan Shipman, a member of the Board of Commissioners, said the liability issue is his main concern with the current jail. If there were to be an accident involving an inmate, the county could be held liable and pay out settlement money that could have been used to construct a new facility.
Andy Forney, vice president and public finance banker with D.A. Davidson & Co. in Omaha, said the 20-year bonds for $6.5 million would require an estimated payment of $452,000 a year. The commissioners plan to direct $350,000 in other funding sources to the project, leaving a net requirement of $102,000.
Assuming a 9.4-cent ($0.094) tax rate per $100 of valuation and a 4% interest rate, he said, the tax would amount to about $9 a year on a $100,000 residential home and about $50 a year on an irrigated quarter.
Although the upfront cost of building a new facility seems high, the county likely would see savings over the next 50 years, Forney said. Closing the jail, transporting all prisoners and maintaining the current inefficient building for 50 years has a projected cost of about $18.6 million. A new facility would cost an estimated $15.2 million over 50 years.
Part of the savings would be in transportation costs. The Sheriff’s Office is required to house prisoners, but without local cells they must be transported to another facility.
Though the Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t be able to house all prisoners under the proposal, Forney said most of them could be handled with 96-hour holding cells.
In 2020, 79% of prisoners were jailed less than 96 hours. In 2021, 81% could have been housed in the proposed facility.
Schmitz said the new facility would be built in a way that it could be expanded into a full jail if that was needed down the road.
“We don’t have a Phase 2 planned,” he said. “We just want to be ready in case 10-20 years down the line we need to do something.”
But with rising tax assessments increasing taxes most landowners are paying, such a proposition is troubling to some in the county.
Kyle Klein of Red Cloud said he understands that the county needs a new facility, but would have liked to see a bidding process in selecting a general contractor.
“It’s needed by the county,” he said. “The jail and sheriff’s office is over 100 years old. It’s just going to fall down one of these days.”
Despite the need, Klein believes the new justice center is a tough sell to property owners already facing inflation and rising assessments.
“With taxes going up, I think a lot of people are shying away from wanting to approve this,” he said.
Adam Pavelka, who owns land in Adams and Webster counties, said property taxes are already an undue burden on landowners in Nebraska. He said the tax burden in neighboring states like Iowa and Kansas is about one-third as much.
He said the country is facing an inflationary and volatile building environment, and Webster County would bear the risk for increased costs or project over-runs.
Pavelka said the county should be looking to partner with the Adams County Jail when it opens its expanded facility. He said he has spoken to one of the Adams County Commissioners, who indicated the jail would welcome prisoners from other counties and is relying on that to offset some of the costs associated with the new jail.
Pavelka agrees that the county needs to do something for the sheriff’s office and dispatch center, but he believes less expensive options need to be explored.
“Things have just grown too expensive,” he said. “We can’t be building these grandiose solutions.”
T.J. Vance, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said the county has explored several options and he believes this is the most cost-effective way for the county to meet its obligation to provide law enforcement and dispatch services.
He knows that taxes are high and that’s part of the reason the board wanted to put it to a vote instead of reworking the budget to incorporate a new facility. He said that if voters reject the proposed bond, the board could take that money and lower taxes.
“We wanted it to go to a vote of the people,” he said. “If this fails, we will respect the voters’ decision.”
For more information about the project, visit https://co.webster.ne.us/webpages/sheriff/sheriff.html.
