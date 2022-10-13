RED CLOUD — Webster County officials asking patrons whether to build a justice center to replace the state’s oldest jail held two informational meetings Wednesday evening in Guide Rock and Red Cloud.

Four of the five members of the Webster County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Troy Schmitz were on hand to answer questions with representatives from the companies that have been working with the county for the last 10 months to develop the plan being presented to the public.

0
0
0
0
0