BLADEN — Despite temperatures in the 90s, fans filled the stands Thursday for the first night of the 2022 Webster County Fair & Rodeo.
As part of the opening ceremonies, organizers honored semi-truck drivers for everything they do to keep the economy going as the lifeblood of the nation. A semi mounted with an American flag drove into the arena for the singing of the national anthem.
Tanner Skrdlant of Topeka, Kansas, has been coming to the rodeo with his family for years and made the trip this year with a friend. His favorite events are steer wrestling and bull riding.
“I’ve been coming here since I was born,” he said. “I have a lot of friends that live here, and it’s a good rodeo. I always look forward to it.”
Gale and Jeanette Mach of Fairfield hadn’t come to the rodeo in years. They enjoy watching for local contestants and cheering them on.
Even though it’s been some time since they last attended, the Machs said they appreciate the work organizers put in to hold the fair.
“It’s great they can put this on year after year,” Gale said.
New rodeo royalty was selected in a ceremony prior to the rodeo and those contestants joined the festivities.
Sydney Bartels, 16, of Campbell won the title of 2022 Webster County Rodeo Queen. Hadley Ostdiek, 13, of Nelson was selected as 2022 Webster County Rodeo Princess.
Bartels said she had the opportunity to be the rodeo princess two years ago and found it to be an educational and satisfying experience.
“I’m excited to represent our community and the sport of rodeo in general and this rodeo in particular,” she said. “It’s such an amazing experience. It’s a great way to connect with people.”
For Donna Vogel of Red Cloud, the ceremony was a chance to see her granddaughter, Kayce Clark, in action as she handed over the title of Webster County Rodeo Queen.
“I love to see the girls do this,” Vogel said. “I think it’s good for them to get out in the public.”
For John and Ritzy Wagoner of Franklin, it was nice to see people from the county come together for the fair and rodeo. John used to participate in roping events at the rodeo, but they split their time between Franklin and Texas in retirement.
“A good rodeo is hard to beat,” John said. “Some little towns have a hard time keeping them going. It’s really good to see that happen here.”
Wade Gibson, treasurer of the Webster County Agricultural Association, said it takes a lot of volunteers to organize the fair and rodeo.
“It’s really a combination of groups from around the county,” he said. “The volunteers are a huge component of it. A lot of us wear a lot of different hats.”
Gibson said the rodeo hit record attendance last year, following decreased activity during the pandemic.
Last year, the rodeo was selected as the fan’s choice Kansas Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned event.
“It was a nice recognition for sure,” he said.
In addition to the rodeo, Gibson said, the 4-H exhibits and nightly barbecue meals are large draws to the fairgrounds. Rodeo tickets included a beef barbecue meal on Thursday and a pork barbecue on Friday.
Cooking the beef is an all-day process as firewood is layered into a pit and covered. Foil-wrapped packages of beef are added and covered to cook in the pit through the day, then are dug out as needed for serving.
Area fire departments helped watch for crowd safety in the heat and assisted with alcohol sales for the event. Gibson said the proceeds from the alcohol sales are divided among the six area fire departments.
As the single biggest event in the county, Gibson said, it’s great to see so many from around the county come out.
“It brings everyone together,” he said. “Everybody looks forward to it every year.”
The fair runs through Saturday. Additional rodeo sessions are planned for Friday and Saturday nights.
This year, they also brought back the demolition derby, set for Saturday at 2 p.m.
