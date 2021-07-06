After cutting delays caused by rain showers and damp conditions, winter wheat harvest roared into gear toward the end of last week in the southern reaches of Tribland.
Most everyone with wheat to harvest was in the field in northern Jewell and Smith counties in Kansas on Friday.
With more rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening, time was of the essence.
Meanwhile, harvest also was proceeding over the weekend farther north in Nebraska, where cutting typically begins a little later but hasn’t been held up as much (or at all) by precipitation.
Nebraska Extension Educator Ron Seymour, who watches over crops in Adams, Webster, Franklin and Kearney counties, said he took a drive from Hastings west through the Roseland and Holstein areas July 1 and found the wheat fields to be looking good.
“As far as I’m concerned, they’re ready to harvest anytime,” Seymour said. “If people haven’t started, they can probably get started anytime.”
He said he had spoken to a Kenesaw area farmer who had checked his wheat for moisture content in the middle of last week and found it a little high for harvest, but then cut the grain Sunday or Monday and found the moisture levels to be improved.
According to Monday’s installment of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Report, Norton County farmer Chris Farmer said harvest in his area began Friday and should take about 10 days to complete if it doesn’t rain.
Harvest in the Norton area, two counties to the west of Smith, is running about a week later than usual, Tanner said — noting that whereas his wheat harvest always used to be nearly complete by Independence Day, over the last several years it’s been stretching a bit later into July.
Tanner reported highly variable yields ranging from the mid-40s to mid-80s of bushels per acre.
The crop is a lot better than he had expected, he said, given the extreme dry conditions over the fall and winter that kept most of his fall-sown wheat from even emerging until March.
“The cool, wet May bailed us out,” Tanner said. “It’s pretty amazing, really.”
Tanner noted that whereas average wheat yields in his area were around 50 bushels per acre as recently as several years ago, yields have increased rapidly and dramatically, and in the future the averages may be closer to 80 bpa.
He reported protein levels in his wheat ranging from 12.2% to 16.2%. He credited a “big boost” in protein levels to the 100 pounds of nitrogen per acre he applied in the spring, as well as foliar-applied sulfur and a fungicide application.
The Kansas Wheat Harvest Report is published online by the Kansas Wheat Commission and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.
Rains typically hurt test weights in ripened wheat, and the crop is subject to many different weather-related perils including hail and high winds — meaning it’s critical to get the crop out of the field when the time is right and before anything else can go wrong.
Seymour said that in the swath of southern Nebraska he monitors, hail events in the Minden area and in northern Adams County over the past few weeks may have hurt wheat prospects — although when he drove all the way from Hastings to Nebraska Highway 44 in Kearney County a couple of weeks ago, he found wheat looking better than he might have anticipated.
He said he has seen no more than a little stripe rust here and there, and no significant instances of head smut.
Overall, the crop has appeared healthy, with stalks in good condition and little trouble with lodging.
“From my standpoint, I’m looking for a really good harvest of wheat,” Seymour said.
