As temperatures begin to turn following a winter with very little precipitation, younger, more recently established trees could use a drink.
Kim Slezak, certified forester with the Nebraska Forest Service based in Hastings, said while the dry conditions aren’t good for trees, more mature trees are better equipped to handle such a dearth of moisture.
“We’ve had dry winters before,” she said. “This is just an exceptional one. We’re more worried about trees that have been planted, say, in the last 18 months to two years. If they’re not established well, they are going to be the ones to see issues.”
Collecting information from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pat Evans, horticulture assistant with Nebraska Extension in Adams County, wrote that during winter, tree roots have a reduced rate of growth, but continue to transport water to the tree.
Watering during a dry winter warms the soil, protecting the roots from extreme conditions.
A large natural mulch ring about 2-3 inches deep can help regulate moisture and temperatures.
She advises starting the mulch 6 inches back from the trunk and covering the ground to the drip line of the tree, or no less than 3 feet in diameter for larger trees.
Tree roots that have invaded sewer lines usually have discovered a pre-existing crack or break in the line and aren’t actively seeking sewer lines as a water source, even in a dry winter.
Citing information from Sarah Browning, Nebraska Extension educator at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, Slezak wrote in an email that “mid-winter watering is recommended if soils are not frozen and air temperatures are above 40 degrees. Water deeply for woody plants, moistening the top 12 to 18 inches of the soil, but water infrequently.”
Slezak wrote that one deep irrigation per month is sufficient.
“Focus on providing water from the trunk to the edge of the widest branch, also called the drip line, at a minimum,” she wrote.
Evans wrote that watering trees and shrubs in mid-winter is recommended if soils aren’t frozen and air temperatures are above 40 degrees.
A slow watering with a hose is better than using a sprinkler to avoid getting the trunk too wet.
Don’t leave puddles to refreeze. Allow enough time for the water to percolate through the soil before freezing temperatures hit again.
If winter irrigation is used on turf, water only when the soil isn’t frozen and air temperatures are above 40 degrees.
Lightly irrigate turf on dry, sunny days when the air temperature is well above freezing and there is sufficient time for the water to infiltrate the soil.
Avoid excessive quantities of water. Try not to traffic turf areas, as winter drought and frozen turf crowns increase the risk of turf injury.
Perennials also can be watered if they are newer plantings or are especially dry. Water lightly with a hose low to the base as soon as the day warms up, to allow for the plant to dry back off before the next freeze.
Homeowners should not be in a hurry to prune their trees, even though the warmer temperatures make us anxious to do so. It’s best to stay in the mid-March to early April schedule for pruning in south central Nebraska.
There are still freezing temperatures ahead that could damage those newly pruned areas if it’s done too soon.
Slezak advised to also pay attention to coniferous trees, looking for brown needles.
“If you see browning like that on the conifers, you might want to pay attention to that as spring comes around to give it more water,” she said.
When it comes to watering, Slezak said to think of melting snow.
“Think more in the respects that if you were a snow bank melting, how much water would you be giving the tree?” she said.
Watering trees doesn’t lead them to bud earlier.
“But when we’ve got a couple 50, 60, 70 degrees, those warmer days it wouldn’t hurt to water those younger trees,” she said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Won’t that cause them to bud out quicker?’ The science shows that it does not.”
To come out of dormancy requires an extended period of warmth.
Just as production crops need a certain temperature to begin to grow after planting, the same is true with trees beginning to bud.
Slezak said trees have an internal clock that is regulated by temperature.
“They have to have X number of days of warmth after Y number of days of cold,” she said.
Evans wrote that it’s more important that the tree is hydrated when the spring processes begin. Winter desiccation of trees and shrubs can create a stress recovery response at the expense of tree health when spring begins.
Desiccation is the removal of moisture.
Slezak hasn’t noticed drought–related stress in trees, but most of her visits have been to properties near streams.
“Sometimes it takes a while for the plant to catch up with that stress,” she said. “It doesn’t show now, it will show later.”
