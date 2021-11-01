Whoopers & Hoopers will become a 3-on-3 tournament with the Hastings Family YMCA taking the helm.
The Hastings Family YMCA and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Whoopers & Hoopers, the traditional five-on-five tourney, will become the Midwest Triple Threat.
“After several discussions with the chamber board and the Hastings Family YMCA, the chamber felt now was a good time to transition and hand this tournament over to the Hastings Family YMCA,” Hastings Chamber President Mikki Shafer said.
Whoopers & Hoopers has been a part of the Hastings community since 1981, when 12 teams entered what that year was called the Bob Magee Invitational. The event still is called the Gary Michael's tournament by some oldtimers since it was sponsored by the downtown clothing store until 1991 under the name Gary Michael's Invitational.
In 1992, the tournament picked up the Whoopers & Hoopers name and was placed in the hands of an all-volunteer committee with nonprofit status under the auspices of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2006, chamber staff members were asked to take over the tournament in hopes the event would grow with paid personnel able to dedicate more time to running it.
What would have been the tournament's 39th and 40th annual editions, respectively, were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Besides basketball games being played all over the Hastings area, the tournament — which in its heyday attracted upwards of 150 teams — has included features such as a player party at the City Auditorium and free-throw and slam-dunk contests on Saturday night.
Shafer said the YMCA could give the event new life at this point.
“The chamber recognizes the financial impact that a three-day tournament has for our community, and we are so pleased that the YMCA is going to continue that tradition,” Shafer said. “It’s been huge for our community, but over the years it’s slowly dwindled. With this transition, we are confident that the YMCA can breathe some new life into the tournament and that it can grow to be an even better event for our community.”
Midwest Triple Threat will be a 3-on-3 tournament format.
The tournament will be held during the same timeframe as Whoopers & Hoopers, which is always the third weekend in March. For 2022, the tournament dates are set for March 18-20.
The current plan is to have men’s and women’s divisions, including Elite, B, C, D and 40+. Games are planned half court and take place on gyms all over Hastings. Details still are being finalized, but initial details can be found at www.hastingsymca.net.
“We are really excited to take the reins of Whoopers, and create something new in our community around the game of basketball,” YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said. “The 3-on-3 format will be the major change. We feel like this will be very popular and entice a wider change of athletes to participate.”
The 3-on-3 basketball game was recently added to the Olympics.
“So hopefully that will create some more excitement,” Stickels said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.