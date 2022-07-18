WILCOX – The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 39-year-old rural Wilcox man Saturday evening following a report of a possible electrocution.
In a news release Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said Wilcox Fire & Rescue was dispatched about 9:28 p.m. to C Road north of Wilcox for the possible electrocution of a male.
The victim, James “Jarad” Robinson, was taken by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he later died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Good Samaritan Ambulance provided assistance.
Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy requested an autopsy, results of which will be known at a later date.
In an obituary posted online by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Robinson’s family said his death followed a farm accident.
Robinson farmed and ranched in the Wilcox area, the family said. He was a 2001 graduate of Wilcox High School and attended Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Robinson was a member of the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, Wilcox United Methodist Church and Wilcox Lions Club. He enjoyed attending and helping his brothers with demolition derbies, participating in ranch rodeos, and working with cattle and horses.
Survivors include his wife, Lyndsay; their three sons, Ryan, Wyatt and Westen, all of rural Wilcox; his mother, Pam Robinson of Alma; his father, Jim Robinson of Bloomington; brothers Cody of Wilcox and Heath of Holdrege; and many other family members.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. Burial will be in the Freewater Cemetery in rural Harlan County.
