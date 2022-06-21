Audiences will be transported to a world of pure imagination in the “Willy Wonka Jr.” musical starting Friday at the Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the musical shows Willy Wonka offering a tour of his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. The dynamic personalities who find the tickets include the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde, television junkie Mike Teavee and sweet-natured Charlie Bucket. The factory is a world of pure imagination and whimsy as the characters learn the importance of good character.
It will be the first show Audrey Weeks has directed with Hastings Community Theatre, chosen because “Willy Wonka” was the first play in which she performed at the theater. In 2011, Weeks played Veruca Salt as her first foray into the world of acting.
Following her introduction to theater, Weeks performed in other plays and musicals at HCT and with other children’s theater organizations.
In 2021, she co-directed “Romeo and Juliet” for Shakespeare with Noodles and also assisted in the direction of “Oliver” for HCT.
Now a student at Hastings College, Weeks decided she wanted to direct a children’s play.
“I had my heart set on ‘Willy Wonka Jr,’ ” she said. “I knew the kids would understand it. I knew a lot of children and parents would love it.”
And love it they did.
When HCT organizers held auditions for “Willy Wonka Jr.” in late April, they had 77 children try out for a show that calls for a cast of 30. Since the facility isn’t large enough to accommodate that many children, the HCT board opted to divide the children into two shows.
Two weeks ago, kids ages 5-10 performed “Willy Wonka Kids,” with a running time of about 30 minutes.
Starting Friday, children ages 11-18 will perform the hour-long “Willy Wonka Jr.”
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a Sunday performance at 2:30 p.m.
Weeks hopes the public comes out to support the hard work the children have put into learning the musical.
“The kids literally blow me away every rehearsal,” she said. “It’s great that I get to work with such talented, amazing kids that have such a drive for theater. I could not be more proud of these kids.”
The children in the production have meshed well, with some of the ones portraying family members almost seeming to be related.
“The kids are developing a lot of friendships,” Weeks said. “It reminds me of my own experience in kids’ theater.”
Weeks is using the musical as part of her theater senior thesis project at Hastings College. She is earning a degree in language arts and theater education to be able to teach theater in high school or middle school.
She drew from her 11 years of experience in theater to develop her style of directing for the show. Since the musical is over the summer and college faculty aren’t available, she is glad HCT generally pairs novice directors with experienced ones to provide assistance.
Weeks has veteran director Berice Rosenberg providing assistance during the show. While most senior projects would have a professor guiding the student, this musical is during the summer when Hastings College is out of session.
Weeks said Rosenberg taught her more of the business side of directing a play, such as ordering posters and programs, working with parents, and creating a production schedule.
“She is so so amazing,” Weeks said. “It’s really great to have such an experienced mentor behind me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.