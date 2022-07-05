After being severely limited in programming in 2020 and working their way back amid continuing public health restrictions in 2021, Adams County 4-H’ers are approaching this year’s county fair with a regular schedule and no protocols to cramp their style.
“We’re back to regular deadlines and schedules,” said Beth Janning, Nebraska Extension youth educator in Adams and Webster counties, in a June 29 interview.
This year’s Adams County Fairfest runs July 13-17, but pre-fair activities already are under way — and project workshops and other events have been taking place for months.
Just prior to the Independence Day weekend, Janning said one of the biggest problems 4-H’ers and their families are facing this year has to do with the calendar, not COVID-19 — a shortage of time to finish the many projects youths have been planning for the fair.
“Because of the way the Fourth of July falls, it feels like we’re a little earlier than usual,” Janning said of the fair’s starting date. “It’s sneaking up on some people.”
Overall, Janning said, the 4-H year has been going well.
As the fair season begins, state and local officials are keeping a close eye on the avian influenza situation, which has had deadly consequences so far this year and could pose health safety problems on fairgrounds around Nebraska, she said.
For the most part, however, the 2022 youth component of Fairfest ought to look pretty normal.
“Overall, we’re trying to get back to regular (operations),” Janning said. “We’re excited to be back to a normal show schedule and shows.”
County 4-H’ers will enter their static exhibits for the fair on July 10 and 11. Opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. July 13 will include the Grand and Reserve Champion Static Exhibit Recognition Parade in the Community Service Building Park.
As usual, companion animal and livestock shows will be among the highlights for spectators wishing to attend 4-H competitions.
The schedule kicks off 8 a.m. July 13 with the swine show in the 4-H Livestock Arena and the rabbit show in the tent by the Small Animals Barn.
The competition continues Thursday with the sheep show at 8 a.m. in the livestock arena, the cat and small animal show at 2 p.m. in the north end of the Activities Center, and the Clover Kids Livestock Exhibition Show at 5 p.m. in the arena.
“We’re a couple of years into that,” Janning said of the special time to showcase Clover Kids — youths too young to be official 4-H’ers — and their animals.
Species to be featured include rabbits, poultry, bucket calves, halter lambs, lead goats and swine.
The agenda on July 15 begins with the market broiler show at 8 a.m. in the tent by the Small Animals Barn, with poultry show immediately following. The beef show begins 8 a.m. in the livestock arena.
Shows on July 16 include the 4-H horse show beginning 8 a.m. in the horse arena; the meat goat show at 8 a.m in the livestock arena; the pygmy goat show following the meat goat and then the best-dressed goat show; and the dog show at 9 a.m. in the north end of the Activities Center.
The round-robin livestock showmanship contest is noon July 17 in the indoor horse arena. The livestock judging contest will follow immediately.
Other July 17 highlights include the 4-H Junior Leader Pancake Feed from 8-9 a.m. in the livestock arena; the Junior Leader church service beginning 9:15 a.m. in the arena; and the 4-H dance 9:30 p.m. in the Community Service Building.
The 4-H livestock premium auction starts 9 a.m. July 18 in the livestock arena.
“There’s something to do all the time all through fair on the 4-H side,” Janning said. “We’re just excited to be together again.”
