When the world fell out from under Carla Minnema’s feet, someone was there to catch her.
The Wolbach woman was diagnosed with cancer in April of this year. Between cancer treatment, other injuries, and no paychecks because she was too ill to work, it’s been a tough time — but the Morrison Cancer Center stepped up to help.
It started when Minnema switched jobs, returning to nursing after being a shared-living provider.
Things weren’t clicking in her mind like they should have, she thought.
“I couldn’t put things together” mentally, she said. But she chalked it up to the new technology she had to learn.
At work one day in March, Minnema was dizzy and didn’t feel well, so she told her boss she was going home. She told herself to “get your head on straight.” After going home, she still wasn’t well, so she went to the hospital, where they found a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in the lung and a suspicious spot.
After a biopsy in Omaha three days later, she got a call:
It was lung cancer.
A good friend had told Minnema that Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings was a good place to go, so she went to the emergency room. “And I’m really glad I did,” she said.
It was the Morrison Cancer Center at Mary Lanning that found that the lung cancer had metastasized to Minnema’s brain, and things swung into action quickly. They admitted her and got her treatment process started immediately.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “I was just amazed by how fast it all took place.”
Her medical oncologist, Dr. M. Sitki Copur, even gave her his personal cell number in case she ever needed anything.
While Minnema underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy, she wasn’t able to work, and the bills started mounting. She got a disconnect notice for her utilities and applied for food stamps.
“I was overwhelmed and frustrated,” Minnema said. “I’m not usually like that.”
When she went for treatment at the cancer center’s Grand Island location, one of the Morrison employees asked, “How are you?” and she replied, “Good.” But the worker could see through the façade. “You’re not your normal you,” she told Minnema.
“I started bawling, and she gave me a big hug,” Minnema said.
The Morrison Cancer Center staff helped Minnema apply for Medicaid, then Social Security disability, and connected her to a foundation that would help pay for utilities.
“They make a person feel like they’re not alone. They make you feel like you have an army of people to help you and lift you up.”
The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings raises funds each year for the Morrison Cancer Center, which helps people undergoing cancer treatment by providing chamber bucks, gas cards, and money for travel and living expenses.
Rodeo fans are asked to wear pink to the rodeo on Saturday; for every fan in pink, the rodeo donates $1 to the Morrison Cancer Center.
The rodeo has partnered with the Morrison Cancer Center since 2006. In the intervening years, the rodeo has raised over $44,000 for the Cancer Center.
Minnema still is fighting cancer, but she has a support system.
“They care about you as a human being,” she said. “You’re not a number. They know you when you walk in, and they really want to know how you are. It really, really matters to them.”
The Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place Aug. 18-20 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are available at the fairgrounds office, online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, and at the gate.
Once again this year, Hastings’ Kool-Aid Days festival activities also will be taking place on the fairgrounds Friday evening and all day Saturday.
For more rodeo information, visit the website or call 402-462-3247.
