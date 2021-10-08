With the ongoing shortage of computer chips and other supply chain issues perpetuated by pandemic-related workforce shortages, car dealerships are finding it difficult to keep their inventories of new and used cars stocked to pre-pandemic levels.
What that means to customers is fewer available vehicles on lots and extended waits on new vehicles purchased at dealerships.
And while some experts expect circumstances to stabilize over the final three months of 2021, already the impact this year has resulted in record-high prices for both new and used cars.
Shortages realized today are the result of erroneous speculation on behalf of the industry. Automakers expecting sales to plunge as a result of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic reduced orders for computer chips and other parts, only to see sales rebound at a much faster clip than expected.
The shortage of parts available to complete vehicles has caused some dealerships to get creative with regard to how they market what vehicles they do have and how they are able to stock enough of them to draw customer attention to their lots.
At Jackson’s Car Corner in downtown Hastings, the shortage of available off-lease vehicles caused by the shortage of new vehicles has driven the used-car dealership to find new ways to stock and sell vehicles.
Owner Alton Jackson said he has had to alter the way he normally does business in order to make ends meet.
“It (supply chain issues) obviously effects us indirectly,” Jackson said. “We’re not getting as many cars, and when we do get cars they have become a lot higher in price than they were before. We have way less cars than we normally have, but we’ve had a very good year.
“The one thing that has been a blessing for me is that we’ve had to be creative. I’m selling more special-interest cars than I was before because we can’t get all the cars we ordinarily would have sold. On Saturday, we sold cars to people in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri and didn’t sell one car in Hastings. That’s how it’s changed our market.”
What the vehicle shortage has meant to customers is that their used cars and trucks are worth more than ever, Jackson said. Yet while used-car dealerships are paying more for cars to keep their lots full, that extra money doesn’t necessarily equate to extra cash in the seller’s pocket. Gains in the purchase price are ultimately offset by the increased cost charged for any subsequent replacement vehicle.
And while choosing to sell a vehicle privately is still a viable option, Jackson said it is far easier for customers to use a dealership in the process.
“It’s like selling your house; not everyone feels comfortable messing with it,” he said. “Some people don’t like dealing with the public. We can do everything in one room and help people get a loan.”
Because cars are in such short supply, Jackson said, his dealership now aggressively pursues vehicles through advertising and auctions. What cars they are able to obtain and display on the lot typically don’t stay around too long, he said.
“We put up signs now to buy cars,” he said. “We never used to do that because we didn’t have trouble finding cars. We’d go buy 10 or 20 off-lease cars and be set. All of a sudden that dried up because they don’t have chips and they can’t get cars.
“God opens doors. I found out that a man who lived across from Brickyard Park had died recently and had a lot of cars. I bought every one of them and ended up buying the house. You get creative.”
That the demand for new cars actually increased as a result of the pandemic caught the auto industry completely off guard, said Grant Pyper, sales manager at Tom Dinsdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Hastings. Just one month after most auto plants either closed or cut back production in April 2020 in anticipation of sagging sales, cars were suddenly in demand, leaving dealerships in short supply.
“It just seemed like everybody wanted to buy cars right after that,” Pyper said. “It was quite interesting to me personally just seeing the restaurants and hair salons struggling and we had just the opposite going on.”
While its Hastings dealership has fared better than most, Pyper said, the supply-and-demand conundrum has left the majority of dealerships scrambling to keep up with inventory demands. And while the chip shortage is certainly a factor in the equation, it is but one of many supply chain issues driving the dilemma.
“The chip shortage is what has been publicized in the media, but that’s not the only thing causing this,” Pyper said. “There are a variety of vendors dealers depend on to make these vehicles. I know at one point the (production of) foam in seats was behind. There was also a major plant in Texas that had to shut down that has affected everything.”
While some auto experts believe the supply shortage will stabilize over time, Pyper believes some of the changes in how people are purchasing cars today may become the new norm. Customers ordering vehicles to be delivered to dealerships are finding the turnaround time isn’t nearly as long as they had anticipated, he said.
“I think the majority of people are assuming it’s going to take four, five or six months before their vehicle will go from order-ship status to when it’s delivered to the dealer,” he said. “I had a customer order a brand-new truck on Sept. 1 and was able to deliver it on Sept. 30. It’s kind of whipping through as long as it’s not loaded up with all the electronic gizmos and gadgets.
“In regards to the automotive industry, I think this is just the new normal at this point. Ordering brand-new vehicles is going to become a process that is probably going to stick. Things are going to be a little weird, but weird becomes normal. That’s just how it is.”
