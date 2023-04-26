A well-known Adams County lawyer and community volunteer has been honored with the 2023 Champion of History Award by History Nebraska.
Hastings resident Richard “Dick” Witt received the award Wednesday during a noon luncheon at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings made the presentation.
History Nebraska, formerly known as the Nebraska State Historical Society, cited Witt’s years of dedication to preserving the history of Adams County in written form.
Witt has served on the Adams County Historical Society board of directors since first being elected in 1986 and spent many years as the society’s board secretary. Although he isn’t listed as the editor, he reviews, selects and edits all articles that appear in the society’s newsletter, “Historical News.”
In addition, Witt works with other volunteers, assists with technology issues and helps with History Day competitions.
Witt was nominated for the state award by Chuck Shoemaker, his longtime law partner and friend; and Carol Kleppinger, his fellow Adams County Historical Society board member. The nomination materials refer to him as “the driving force” behind much of the written history that has come from Adams County.
Responding by email to questions from the Tribune following Wednesday’s event, Witt wrote that Halloran was gracious in making time to be there, and that he was humbled to be nominated and then selected to receive the award.
Witt graduated from Cambridge High School, attended York College and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College. After that, he went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned a master’s degree in history.
Witt taught history for several years at Bishop Ryan High School in Omaha, then matriculated at the University of Iowa College of Law, from which he graduated in 1982. Subsequently, he moved to Hastings to practice law and to own and operate Prairie Title, a title insurance company.
While practicing law, Witt also taught history and business courses for Central Community College. He is a member of the Church of Christ and taught Sunday school for many years. He also has been involved with numerous nonprofit boards and organizations including the Hastings Family YMCA, the Child Development Council, Sunrise Rotary Club and Habitat for Humanity.
He and his wife, Paula, reside in the Central Hastings Historic District.
In nominating Witt for the award, the Adams County Historical Society credits him for helping turn “Historical News” into the well-read publication it is today.
“Shortly after joining the board, Dick took on editing the society’s publication, ‘Historical News,’ ” the nomination reads. “This pamphlet began as a newsletter about society events and topics of interest. Under Dick’s editorship, this publication has become a quality journal featuring well-researched and well-written, in-depth articles, instead of newsletters. It is published six times a year, and has a circulation of over 500. Board members agree that the “Historical News” is the major factor in keeping an elevated interest in local history and a large number of members in the society.
“Dick’s name as editor does not appear on ‘Historical News’ issues. He modestly wants all credit to go to the authors. Behind the scenes, however, all articles go through Dick. He cajoles potential authors, trying to get them to write on a topic he thinks would be of interest. When he receives a manuscript, he reworks it into a size and format that fits the publication. He often does his own research and rechecks facts. Many authors don’t have accompanying pictures, which sends Dick off on a photo hunt.
“But it’s his editing skills that are most important to this successful publication. As one author says, ‘He can take a sentence I wrote, twist it, turn it around, and simplify it. And I will think, ‘Huh. That makes so much more sense.’ ”
Witt has written at least 17 of the “Historical News” articles himself.
Society President Monty McCord, an award-winning book author who has written 10 issues of “Historical News,” stated that Witt’s skills as an editor are on the same level as those of professionals in the publishing industry.
“In fact, I’ve been so impressed with his editorial abilities, I once told him he should write (books),” McCord was quoted as saying in the application materials. “And, he excels in historical knowledge and research ability.”
Witt revised the text for many of the historical markers in Adams County. He also has edited several books of local history, including “Adams County: A Pictorial History” by Jeff O’Donnell (1995) and “Hastings Then and Now” by Elizabeth Spilinek. He currently is involved with preparation of the society’s new book celebrating the most recent 50 years of Adams County history.
Besides writing and editing, Witt has judged student essays for History Day competition. For several years, he served as a docent for Trolley Tours of local historical sites offered during Kool-Aid Days. He’s also a guide for the Cemetery Walk, an annual autumn event exploring the lives of Adams County residents from yesteryear.
He also has been known to troubleshoot computer problems, build shelves, paint, lay carpet and move many boxes, all for the local historical society’s benefit.
In Wednesday’s email to the Tribune, Witt wrote that he joined the Adams County Historical Society board all those years ago after meeting Joe Kyle, then chairman of the Hastings College History Department and president of the ACHS board, who thought he might make a good board member.
“I have stayed on the board this long because I believe the Adams County Historical Society is one of the best local history organizations in the state, if not the country, and because of appreciation of my fellow board members and our executive directors — Catherine Renschler, who headed the organization from 1986 to 2014; and Elizabeth Spilinek, who has served in that role since Catherine’s retirement,” Witt wrote. “Either of them and several of the board members I’ve worked with over the years are more deserving than me to receive the award. I’m also fortunate that my wife, Paula, has supported me in pursuing my history hobby for as long as she has, and I owe her a big thanks, as well.”
Even though he’s not a native of Adams County, Witt wrote that he finds the study of the county’s history deeply rewarding.
“I started out as a high school American history teacher over 45 years ago and still love to talk and write about the subject,” he wrote. “I’ve had a good life as a small-town lawyer, but my involvement with the Adams County Historical Society and its representatives has been a highlight of living here for 40 years. The award is for them and the organization as much as for me.”
Other History Nebraska awards presented Wednesday included:
- Champion of History, Debora Heard and Claire Du Laney, University of Nebraska at Omaha
- History Nebraska Excellence in Teaching Award, Sam Crook, Peru State College
- Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award, Main Street Beatrice
- James L. Sellers Memorial Award, Gail Blankenau, Lincoln. This award is given annually for “best article” published in a volume of Nebraska History Magazine.
