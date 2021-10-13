A 58-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Sept. 28 in Adams County District Court to five years of probation for first-degree arson on June 14, 2019.
Debra Mincey, whose last known address was 314 E. Seventh St., pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Sept. 3, 2020.
A jury found her guilty on July 23, following a trial.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to 314 E. Seventh St. on June 14, 2019, for a woman yelling and acting strange. Mincey was holding a kitchen knife when officers arrived, but dropped it when ordered to do so.
Officers also could see smoke coming from the ground level window of the apartment. Mincey told officers she started the fire with a lighter because she couldn’t buy a car and was stuck in the apartment. Officers also evacuated the remaining four apartments, which were all occupied at the time the fire started.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Mincey.
First-degree arson is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
