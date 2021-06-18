A 21-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to 90 days in jail, two years of probation, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license suspension for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under the influence on Nov. 29, 2020.
Macy Bieber-Ramirez, whose last known address was 2600 Bateman St., pleaded guilty April 7. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of refusing to submit to a breath test.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol initiated a traffic stop after seeing Bieber-Ramirez driving the wrong way on Second Street. As the trooper approached the vehicle, Bieber-Ramirez sped off and fled the area. She went eastbound on Second and then turned right onto Burlington Avenue. She drove south to Highway 6 and then west with speeds varying from 40-108 mph.
The pursuit continued into Kearney County, where a deputy laid spikes at mile marker 191 and the vehicle was brought to a stop. During the arrest, she was uncooperative and wouldn’t identify herself.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a container of marijuana.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Bieber-Ramirez.
Operating a vehicle to avoid arrest is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
