As a young woman, Diane Keller wasn’t sure whether to pursue a career in health care or education but eventually found a way to incorporate both.
The Harvard woman is the CEO of Memorial Community Health in Aurora as well as a member of the Central Community College Board of Governors.
Out of high school, Keller said she was interested in both being a nurse and teacher, but opted for a career in health care.
She had received nursing training through a three-year program at the Lincoln General School of Nursing, before the hospital merged with Bryan Health. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She earned her master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.
Keller started out as a registered nurse at Memorial Community Health in Aurora, enjoying the work involved in providing bedside care to patients.
When Keller started moving toward a career path away from bedside care, she said her mother was disappointed at first but it was a great move for her.
“As far as I was concerned I thought I would stay with bedside nursing,” she said. “I realized I can have a bigger impact on more patients. It felt like it was the right thing for me to do.”
She started working with staff education to help with training at the hospital and continued to be promoted in the management chain until becoming CEO in 2004.
When she had the chance to join the CCC Board of Governors in 1999, she said it fit in with her passion for educating the next generation of health care workers.
“The best thing is that I have an impact on a lot of students by making sure our campuses and students have the facilities and support they need,” Keller said. “I think you can have a big impact on a large area of the state.”
Her work on the board earned Keller the Nebraska Community College Association Governor’s Award in October for her service on the CCC Board of Governors and efforts to support two-year colleges.
“I was extremely humbled,” she said. “There’s so many community college board members who work so hard.”
Keller has been a member of the CCC Board of Governors since 2000 and served in numerous leadership positions, including two terms as chair. She also co-owns an agricultural production operation with her husband, Keith.
“Because of this background, she is an informed and reliable voice of health care and agriculture in our region, especially given health care’s prominent employer role in our rural communities and significant reliance on local property tax support for Nebraska’s community colleges,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said in his nomination letter.
Keller has championed CCC’s efforts to expand registered nurse to bachelor’s of science in nursing degree completion agreements, most recently in 2021 with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has been instrumental in advocating at the local, state and national level for the competence of two-year registered nursing programs when faced with opposition to make programs bachelor-of-nursing-level only.
She said community colleges provide a great education in nursing, but sometimes those credits won’t transfer to a four-year program.
“You have to make sure the credits will transfer,” she said. “You have to make sure you have a good program around that.”
Two-year colleges focus on training workers in high-demand areas such as health care and welding, she said. Keller supported Nebraska’s first occupational therapy assistant program, Nebraska’s first and only heavy equipment operator program, and Nebraska’s only two-year dental hygiene clinic and program.
“These are some of the highest paying jobs,” she said. “It has a huge impact on the economic health of the state.”
She said community colleges can make changes quickly to meet the demands of the employers.
“That’s what’s so great about the community colleges in the state,” she said. “You identify the needs from the businesses in the community and look at what we can do to support those businesses with the work force.”
