GENEVA — A series of programs focused on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices, especially targeted to a female audience, will be provided in Geneva among other locations in January and February 2023.

The four-part workshop series, “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Women,” is scheduled for Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

0
0
0
0
0