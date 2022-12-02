GENEVA — A series of programs focused on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices, especially targeted to a female audience, will be provided in Geneva among other locations in January and February 2023.
The four-part workshop series, “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Women,” is scheduled for Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
Each evening’s program runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Extension Office and includes a meal. Pre-registration by Jan. 13 is required.
The series is presented by the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program in conjunction with Women in Agriculture prorams at Purdue University and Kansas State University. It will be offered at numerous sites in Nebraska, Kansas and Indiana.
A registration fee is charged, and participants should plan to attend each session. A virtual option is available for those unable to attend a workshop site, but in-person attendance is highly encouraged due to the networking benefits and opportunity to interact with speakers.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture census data from 2017, Nebraska, Kansas and Indiana combined have more than 90,000 women ag producers and more than 51,000 female landlords.
“Women represent an important and growing demographic in agricultural land management, and this workshop series will teach essential management information while providing women the chance to ask questions, connect with each other and share their experiences,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.
Each state will have several satellite workshop sites with local extension personnel. Keynote speakers will be simulcast to each location, and each site will provide additional speakers and hands-on activities.
The workshops seek to build participants’ awareness of local land values and cash rental rates and the influencing factors. They also will address the importance of written leases and the items that should be included to ensure equitable treatment of all parties. Participants also will learn negotiation strategies and best practices to improve relationships between landlords and tenants. Conservation programs also will be covered, addressing compliance requirements and building awareness of voluntary programs that are available.
Groskopf said the program seeks to strengthen networks of women in rural areas.
“Connections are so important to women farmers,” she said. “We have seen the benefits that come from knowing your peers, having a place to share difficulties and mitigate the isolation that so many of us in agriculture often feel.”
