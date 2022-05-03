Work has begun on a sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramp improvement project.
Construction began Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue just south of Seventh Street. Work is to follow at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved on Jan. 10 the contract for the work to Ben Engel Construction of Hastings for $544,256.
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires that curb ramps be built to specific standards and slopes to allow for ease of travel. The project primarily is being funded through a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant for Public Works improvements. The project concept was initiated through the city’s Development Services and Engineering departments in 2020 with support from the South Central Economic Development District.
The design was based on the Hastings Barriers to Universal Mobility Study completed by Olsson in 2019. The project will improve about 120 curb ramps and 14,000 square feet of 5-inch-thick sidewalk in the city.
The project boundary is a four-block radius around the downtown city parking plaza to the north of the City Building.
The study recommended that the first phase of improvements prioritize the downtown city center.
Plans for the project may be viewed online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/constructionzones/.
As future funding mechanisms are put in place, the study recommends focusing on sidewalk and curb ramp improvements that are in close proximity to schools and parks.
Since it is unlikely and not practical that grants will be able to improve everyone’s sidewalk, residents are reminded that it is each property owner’s responsibility to construct or repair sidewalk on any lot or piece of land within the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.