A medical condition is believed to have caused a driver to collide with two poles, another vehicle and a building at Burlington Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets Friday.
Hastings Police Sgt. Jason Haase gave details of the midmorning crash.
“An adult male was northbound and struck a light pole at Fifth and Burlington, then came back into the street,” he said. “There was an adult female sitting here in the Pinnacle Bank parking lot, and the male driver struck her car.”
The vehicle then struck another light pole before hitting buttresses on the Pinnacle Bank building and ending up on Sixth Street.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Haase said.
Police believe the driver who struck the poles and the woman’s car had a medical episode. Alcohol wasn’t a factor, and the driver is believed to be uninjured.
Scott Kvols, Pinnacle Bank regional president, was in his office at the time when he started to hear noises outside the bank.
Out of the corner of his eye he saw the vehicle go by the corner of the bank. The vehicle missed the power boxes by about 2 feet and struck the buttress while ultimately missing the bank structure.
“I’m just grateful that everyone is safe,” Kvols said. “Thankfully, both folks who were involved walked away. There is a little damage to the bank, but we can get that fixed.”
