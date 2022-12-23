Editor’s note: From today’s edition through New Year’s Eve, the news department will review headline stories from 2022. Today we look back at January and February.
January
Air Exec Inc. recently moved a Cessna 402, which has space for six to seven passengers, to the Hastings Municipal Airport with plans to move a larger, Beechcraft King Air halfway through 2022, as well.
Michell Rodriguez of Hastings gave birth to her daughter, Adalynn, at 6:46 p.m. on Jan. 2, making Adalynn the first baby born in 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Hastings resident Ellen Vaughn was presented with a Voluntary Service Award sponsored by the Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association.
Golden Ticket Cinemas was announced as the operator for the Theatre District LLC movie theater, formerly the Imperial Theatre.
Dan Brosz recently started work as the new curator of collections for the Hastings Museum.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved a 4.25% increase to the base salary for Hastings Public Schools teachers for the 2022-23 academic year.
Fridley Theatres, which owns and operates the Rivoli 3 Theatre in downtown Hastings, announced plans to renovate its longtime downtown complex and expand the theater from three screens to five.
Members of the Hastings City Council pulled from a meeting agenda a proposed contract for architectural services for city hall relocation to the Hastings Utilities office site.
Adams Central Public School District released a new app to give patrons a one-stop shop to get information about the school.
Well-wishers spanning several generations turned out to help Hastings resident John “Dave” Bogan celebrate his 100th birthday with a reception at the Hastings Elks Country Club.
Tamisha Rose-Osgood, physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary, was Hastings Public Schools’ candidate for the inaugural class of the Tri-City Ascend Academy. She split time during the fall semester between elementary schools in Kearney and Grand Island.
Tom Field, director of the Engler Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told St. Cecilia students when visiting the school that entrepreneurship is bolstered by being intentional with time and the outlook people take while finding that purpose.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of improvement grant applicants from the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau including $6,000 to help the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department make improvements to the disc golf course and $25,000 for the Hastings Family YMCA’s capital campaign.
Coworkers of Ed Littler memorialized the longtime sports anchor for KHAS-TV Channel 5, NBC Nebraska and KSNB Local 4 after Littler died from complications with COVID-19. He was 70.
Marshall Gaines, the chairman and longest serving member of the Hastings Planning Commission, announced he was stepping down from his post. Former Mayor Phil Odom first had appointed Gaines to the commission more than 20 years earlier.
Students and staff at Alcott Elementary School were to be wearing facial coverings at school for at least two weeks after the illness absentee rate at that building exceeded 12%.
Hastings High’s Tiger Clash show choir competition returned to the high school auditorium after a two-year hiatus.
Hastings City Councilman Ted Schroeder announced he would not run for a second term.
Hastings Public Schools canceled classes on Jan. 24 amid a continuing bout of illness for many students and staff.
Hastings College celebrated 45 years of winning for the women’s basketball program.
Two towering, damaged ash trees were removed from the Highland Park Arboretum as part of planning for the eventual appearance of emerald ash borer.
Bruce Furniture in Hastings was ranked 16th among 3,200 stores in the independent division of the November/December 2021 edition of Home Furnishings Business magazine.
The Adams Central girls wrestling team had its first tournament victory, during the program’s inaugural year, at the Superior Invite.
Alanna Fangmeier of rural Hebron was selected as the Hastings Tribune’s 2021 Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er.
February
Longtime Hastings physician Fred Catlett, who died at age 73, was remembered for a lasting legacy of service to those he treated in his practice.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln sophomore Kalynn Meyer of Superior was revitalizing her track and field career between volleyball seasons at Nebraska.
Both the Adams Central boys and girls basketball teams defeated St. Cecilia in a crosstown matchup.
Ellie Janda of Blue Hill was selected to serve as a Nebraska delegate to the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week in March.
Charlotte Okraska of Clay Center was among University of Nebraska at Kearney students who explored the diverse ecosystem of Baja California Sur, Mexico, during a field class trip.
Hastings Middle School’s eighth-grade orange team won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High Quiz Bowl.
St. Cecilia sixth-grader Sam Axford won the Adams County Spelling Bee by correctly spelling “rotisserie.” In all, competitors went through 114 words. Spelling bee coordinator Jackie Koepke said that was a record.
Randal Kottwitz of Blue Hill appeared as the Listener Limerick Challenge contestant on the National Public Radio news quiz “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!”
Thomas J. Reeves, who served for a decade as the 12th president of Hastings College, retiring in 1995, died in his native South Carolina at age 86.
Adams Central won the girls game in double overtime and Hastings High won the boys game in the basketball matchup between the Patriots and Tigers.
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a Republican candidate for governor, announced Dave Rippe of Hastings was his choice for lieutenant governor and running mate.
The Hastings City Council approved the purchase of a 120,000-pound, three-phase transformer to replace a damaged one at the Don Henry Substation.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved purchasing 150 marching band uniforms, plus drum major and lead banner pieces, for $103,342.
The Hastings Sodbusters baseball team was among seven teams sued by the Expedition League for an alleged breach of contract for abandoning the Expedition League for a new collegiate-league venture called Independence League Baseball.
The Hastings City Council approved a request from Hastings Catholic Schools to vacate Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. The request relates to a five-year $10 million capital campaign to renovate St. Cecilia High School and address other needs within the school system including enhanced teacher pay.
The Adams Central Board of Education approved a bid of just over $700,000 from Ayr Construction & Remodeling LLC for the remodeling of two middle school science classrooms and replacing ceiling tiles through two wings of its junior-senior high school.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar to fill the district court judge vacancy within the 10th Judicial District.
Following nearly two hours of staff reports, public hearing and discussion among themselves, members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend disapproval for both a rezone and conditional use permit for a horse race track and casino on Hastings’ north side.
Petitioners hoping to force a special election to prevent the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct announced they obtained 3,610 signatures since the referendum petition drive began Christmastime. There were 3,040 valid signatures needed to secure a special election.
Greg Sinner was elected chairman of the Hastings Planning Commission by his fellow commission members.
The Hastings Community Theater performed “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Joel Schipper debuted as the new Hastings College baseball coach as the Broncos split a four-game series.
Hastings High wrestler won a state title in the Class B 152-pound division and the Tigers finished second in team standings.
Demolition began on the former Heartwell Park restroom building.
Adams Central girls basketball coach Evan Smith earned his 100th win as the Patriots defeated Aurora 54-45.
Randall Snyder gave a presentation at the Hastings Public Library titled “They Call It Stormy Monday: Evolution of the Blues.”
Kevin and Charlotte Endorf gave a presentation at the Hastings Museum titled “KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II.”
