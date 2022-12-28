July
The Juniata Days car show was held in memory of longtime car show enthusiast Chuck Janssen, who died in February.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved an interlocal agreement between the city, Adams County and the Hastings Family YMCA to commit American Rescue Plan Act funds to the renovation and expansion of the YMCA’s 16th Street building. The city would commit $750,000 and the county $250,000 to the project, and city and county residents would be given free access to the walking/running track.
Members of the Hastings Pickleball Club honored longtime player Dr. Fred Catlett with a dinner and pickleball matches following Catlett’s death in February.
Fire caused significant damage to a shop at LandMark Implement, requiring firefighters from all departments in Adams County, as well as Doniphan and Glenvil, to extinguish the blaze.
Davenport celebrated its 150th anniversary during the annual Davenport Achievement Days festival.
Severe thunderstorms caused flooding and power outages in parts of the area, and required an evacuation from the Adams County Fairgrounds in the middle of a FairFest concert.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted to make Greg Anderson and Greg Schmidt co-superintendents to replace outgoing superintendent Dawn Miller.
Chris Clements, who coached Hastings College women’s soccer for five seasons, was hired as athletic director for the college.
The National Willa Cather Center announced plans for a comprehensive restoration of Cather’s childhood home in Red Cloud.
A group of 4-H members, parents and leaders from Franklin and Kearney counties made pysanky, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, and sold them through an online auction to raise money for rebuilding efforts in rural Ukraine amid an invasion by Russia.
FFA chapters from Minden, Axtell and Wilcox-Hildreth sponsored Cow Pie Bingo at the Kearney County Fair in Minden as a fundraiser for the family of Jarad Robinson, a 39-year-old rural Wilcox man who died of an apparent electrocution in a farm accident earlier in the month.
August
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners selected Virginia Long to take over as Adams County Treasurer following the retirement of Melanie Curry.
The Juniata Community Church celebrated its 150th anniversary.
The Oak Celebration featured automobile tours of re-enactments of historic events from Native American warriors’ Little Blue River Raid of early August 1864.
Wasenek Days celebrated the 150th anniversary of Kenesaw’s founding.
Zion Classical Academy had added a community garden to the school for students to experience gardening firsthand, similar to an established garden at the Hastings Middle School.
Agreements for the first phase of the BNSF Railway quiet crossing project were approved by the Hastings City Council.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe left her position as the city of Hastings' development services director to become a town administrator in Buena Vista, Colorado.
CASA of South Central Nebraska (Court Appointed Special Advocates) celebrated 30 years of giving voice to abused and neglected children in court.
The COVID-19 death toll hit 150 in the South Heartland Health District.
Mitchell Linder, 30, of Hastings was arrested for arson in connection to the July LandMark Implement fire that caused an estimated $6 million in damage.
Fairfield marked its 150th anniversary with community-wide events during the annual Triple F Festival.
The Morton Early Learning Center opened to preschool students following renovation of the former elementary school to house the preschool and administrative offices for Hastings Public Schools.
Representatives from NASA’s Earth Science Division visited rural Giltner during a tour to learn about the data agriculture producers use.
Randy Chick received the Nebraska Main Street Network president’s award for leading the downtown redevelopment and revitalization efforts in Hastings as director of both the Community Redevelopment Authority and Business Improvement District.
A new history mural on the side of the Alexandria Community Center was dedicated as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration.
