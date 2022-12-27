May
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of an update to the interlocal agreement for joint rural and urban planning with villages to reflect the 2020 census figures.
Christina Thornton was selected to serve as the Adams County Public Defender. Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners chose Thornton to fill the vacancy after the departure of former Public Defender Shon Lieske.
Artwork created by Adams Central junior Carlee Wissing won second place in the annual Congressional Art Competition with “Pieces of Me,” a mosaic recreating a photo of Wissing playing softball.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds to local entities, including $15,180 to the county’s information technology department, $43,164 to the county’s maintenance department, $15,000 to the Salvation Army, $250,000 to the Hastings Family YMCA, $250,000 to CASA and $35,000 for three years of GIS Aerials to benefit multiple county departments.
The ninth annual Give Hastings Day raised $867,629 to support 96 nonprofit organizations.
Hastings High School senior golfer Brayden Schram won his second straight Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference title, shooting a school record 70 at Monument Shadows Golf Club in Scottsbluff. He went on to finish 12th at the Class B state golf tournament.
The Hastings College women track and field team finished second at the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Voters chose to retain Adams County Sheriff John Rust over challenger Brian Hessler in the Republican primary election. With no Democratic candidate for the position, the win effectively decided the race and Rust went on to be elected sheriff in November.
Incumbent Michael Stromer defeated Steven Stec in District 1 of the Adams County Board of Commissioners race in the Republican primary election.
Challenger Tim Reams won the Republican primary election for Adams County Board of Commissioners in District 5, beating incumbent Dale Curtis.
Severe thunderstorms caused damage across parts of Adams, Clay, Hamilton and Webster counties, toppling buildings, center-pivot irrigation systems and more.
The St. Cecilia Hawkettes won the Class C, District 7 championship in track and field with girls qualifying in 11 events for the state contest.
Superior’s Ella Gardner set a new Class C state record in the long jump with 19 feet, 6 3/4 inches to win won the triple jump and long jump competition at the Class C, District 7 track and field championship. Gardner went on to win the gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the state track and field meet.
Superior’s Dane Miller won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles contests at the Class C, District 7 track and field district championship.
Adams County Treasurer Melanie Curry resigned from her position, citing health concerns.
The Minden Whippets won third place at the B-3 district tournament to secure a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Adam Central’s Breck Samuelson won the Class B high jump title at the state track and field competition, marking the first Patriot to win the title since 2011.
Adam Central’s Luke Bonifas finished third in the Class B 3,200-meter run and the 1,600-meter run during the state track and field championships.
Jerry Wallace resigned as campus president for Central Community College-Hastings after three years in the position.
Hastings High School won nine Nebraska High School Theater Academy awards for its production of “Matilda the Musical,” with Tyson Pappas, Ella Collins and Jake Braun receiving outstanding performance awards for their roles.
Demolition began at Bert’s drugstore in downtown Hastings, which was destroyed by fire on March 14. The fire at the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue was blamed on faulty wiring for a neon sign.
St. Cecilia senior Alayna Vargas won the silver medal in the Class C 3,200-meter run at the state track and field championships.
Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin won his second consecutive gold medal in discus during the Class C state track and field meet.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s JessaLynn Hudson won her second consecutive gold medal in the Class D shot put at the state track and field championships.
Kenesaw’s Eli Jensen earned gold in the discus in the Class D state track and field championships.
Bystanders rescued a Hastings couple from a burning duplex in the 200 block of East C Street before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.
Mike Boeve was named Summit League Player of the Year in baseball, batting a .393 average during league games.
Dave Ptak resigned his position as Hastings city administrator.
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann won third place at the Class C state golf tournament.
Doniphan-Trumbull boys golf team finished as runner-up in the Class C state tournament.
Hastings College senior Justin Villars won the gold medal in men’s discus at the national track and field championships.
Hastings College senior Kiara Anderson won gold in the hammer throw at the national track and field championships.
June
Christopher Waddle was named campus president at Central Community College-Hastings.
Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center closed after 132 years of service to the community.
Koltdyn Heath of Minden won third place in bareback riding during the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo.
Trey Vance of Inavale won third place in boys cutting during the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo.
EdgarFest marked the 150th celebration of Edgar’s beginnings.
Public libraries in Clay Center and Harvard were added to the National Register of Historic Places.
