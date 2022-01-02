December
District Judge Stephen Illingworth of Hastings of Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District retired from the bench after 33 years of service. Six lawyers submitted letters of application to fill the resulting vacancy.
Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw and Josh Shaw of Sandy Creek were named All-Tribland football athletes of the year.
Six cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, traced to the new omicron variant were confirmed in the Public Health Solutions Health District, which includes Fillmore and Thayer counties in Nebraska. Those six cases became the first related to omicron confirmed in Nebraska.
Around 20 residents of Village Terrace in the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village were evacuated after a fire in the entryway filled the building with smoke.
Michele Kimle, a counselor at Hastings Middle School, was named Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the Year by the Nebraska School Counselor Association.
The Hastings City Council opened five bids for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct. The bids ranged from $1.316 million to $6.32 million. Engineer’s estimate for the project, which includes grading and construction of a new 16th Street from St. Joseph Avenue to Kansas Avenue, plus sidewalks and parking areas, was $1.46 million.
Angie Riley, a paradeucator at Lincoln Elementary School, was named Elementary Paraeducator of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Students from several local and area schools sat in on a session of the Nebraska Supreme Court in the Hastings High School auditorium. The session was part of the high court’s educational outreach to students across the state.
The work of more than 200 Minden area residents was unveiled at the Minden Opera House following the arrival of “Community Unfolding in Minden,” an origami community art piece directed by Lincoln artist Linda Stephen. The piece, which depicts a Christmas scene on the Minden town square, was completed over several months’ time and now hangs on the main floor of the Opera House.
The Hastings High School boys and girls varsity bowling teams both defeated Southern Valley in a dual to earn their first wins since bowling became a sport officially sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Diane Keller of rural Harvard, a longtime member of the Central Community College Board of Governors, was honored with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Governor’s Award for her service to CCC and her efforts to support Nebraska’s two-year colleges.
The Hastings College Choir and high school choirs from Hastings High School, Minden and Harvard joined the Hastings Symphony Orchestra in its annual holiday concert. The large number of musicians required the event to be moved to Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College.
Despite objections from a roomful of Hastings residents, the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 to award a $1.32 million contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, low bidder for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and related grading and paving work.
The Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 to award contracts for improvements to the bleachers in the Hastings High School north gym and a resurfacing of the high school track.
Carson Blum, a past standout basketball athlete at Minden High School and Hastings College, made his return to his high school alma mater as the Whippets’ new head boys basketball coach.
The Hastings City Council approved an agreement with the state of Nebraska for installation of left-turn signals at Seventh Street and other key intersections along Burlington Avenue.
A wily and dangerous weather system brought high winds, severe thunderstorms with wind-driven hail and tornadoes, dust storms, wildfires and plunging temperatures to Tribland, resulting in various kinds of property damage within the space of a single day. The National Weather Service confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Tribland.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice, an organization opposed to demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, got a green light from Hastings City Clerk Kim Jacobitz to proceed with circulating a new referendum petition in the matter. The petition effort, if successful, will require a special election seeking to stop the City Council from following through with its decision to tear down the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The Hastings Public Library eliminated the practice of fining patrons for overdue materials.
Theatre District LLC, the entity redeveloping the former Imperial Mall property, was seeking permission from the city of Hastings to renovate the former Imperial 3 movie theater building on the property for resumption of use as a theater. The Imperial 3 closed in 2017.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners approved 6% annual raises for most elected county officials for the years 2023-26.
Photographer Carol Highsmith, who has been traveling the United States for more than four decades in search of images for her collection on modern American life, visited the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings for a photo shoot. The images will be part of a permanent exhibit of Highsmith’s work at the Library of Congress in Washington.
Cara Kimberly was the new executive director of The Lark in downtown Hastings, home of the Listening Room concert series. She took over the role from Robin Harrell, the founding executive director, who moved to Lubbock, Texas.
