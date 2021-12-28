Editor’s note: The Hastings Tribune news department is presenting year-in-review highlights from 2021. The series continues with entries from May and June.
May
Plans were announced for a new truck stop/convenience store and nearby 12-room motel along the U.S. Highway 81 bypass route in Geneva.
The Hastings City Council learned nitrate concentrations in the Hastings area increased between 2011 and 2016, according to a study by the University of Nebraska Water Sciences Laboratory.
The Hastings Family YMCA introduced a new program to teach elementary students about track and field events in preparation for the Central Nebraska Youth Track and Field Meet.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners voted to give ownership of the Hastings-Adams County Bookmobile to the city of Hastings, but the vehicle would continue to serve schools and communities throughout Adams County.
The Miller quadruplets, Alexandra, Emily, Keith and Victoria, graduated from Lawrence-Nelson High School, making up one-fifth of the school’s 2021 class of graduates.
Hastings Public Schools eased its face mask policy, based on new directed health measures that no longer required students to be quarantined for exposure to one positive case when masks aren’t in use.
Give Hastings Day raises a record $673,420 in its eighth annual fundraising event.
The Central Community College-Hastings graduation was moved to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island to provide more room for social distancing during the ceremony.
Brayden Schram, Hastings High School junior, won the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference golf championship. He finished in fourth place at the Class B-3 district tournament to secure entry to the state meet where he tied for ninth place.
The Hastings High School baseball team won the Class B, District 1 championship.
After nearly 80 years, the remains of U.S. Navy sailor Charles “Alan” Jones of Harvard were returned home. Jones was serving aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma during the infamous surprise attack by Japanese forces at Pearl Harbor. He was among 429 crewmen who died when aircraft bombarded the ship with at least eight torpedo hits on Dec. 7, 1941. Jones’ remains were exhumed through the USS Oklahoma Project and identified through DNA.
The Hastings High School boys track team wins its first district track title since 1988. The team went on to win the Class B state team championship for the first time since 1931.
The St. Cecilia High School girls track team won the Class C, District 7 district title.
The Superior High School boys track team won the Class C, District 7 district title.
The Doniphan-Trumbull High School boys golf team won the Class C, District 4 championship.
Eaton Corp. announced the closure of its Hastings plant to consolidate production capacity in Mexico.
Carson McCleary, a junior at Red Cloud High School, won first place in the 300-meter hurdles during the Class D state championship.
Aaron Mick, a senior at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley High School, won the gold medal in the pole vault during the Class D state championship.
Sutton High School’s Nathan Baldwin won the gold medal for the discus event during the Class C state championship. He threw 163 feet, 11 inches, well beyond his previous personal record. It was the first gold medal for any Mustang male thrower. Baldwin also took the gold medal in the shot put event.
The St. Cecilia High School Hawkettes won the gold medal for the 3,200-meter relay race during the Class C state championship.
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann won the silver medal in the Class C state golf championship.
A wayward deer launched itself through a large window at the Hastings Tribune in downtown Hastings.
June
A fire in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street caused significant damage to a house divided into apartments and displaced four residents.
Members of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of female pilots, painted a Compass Rose on the tarmac of the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The remains of Lyle Reab, who was killed in a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack, Germany, in November 1944, were relocated from an unknown soldier grave in Belgium and interred in the family plot alongside his parents in the Lerton Cemetery south of Giltner.
Bill Carlin retired after 41 years of coaching and teaching at Adams Central High School.
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, admired civic leader and arts advocate, died at the age of 105.
Members of the Hastings Police Department took part in photographs for Badges Across America, a nonprofit organization that uses pictures to highlight the pride and dedication of law enforcement officers.
The Hastings Municipal Airport hosted the Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show, which included the opportunity to fly in one of two remaining operational B-29 Superfortress aircraft.
Recent Adams Central graduate Dante Boelhower won second place in the Graphics/Photo Illustration category in the National Communications Contest.
Blue Hill High School Principal Patrick Moore was named 2021 High School Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary Principals.
