Geneva native Maggie Malone represented the United States in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, throwing the javelin, making the finals and finishing 10th.
A staple of social life and business in Lawrence celebrated 50 years of operation. Dick’s Place is the place to go in the small town of 400 people.
Hastings Public Schools announced that masks would be recommended but not required to start the 2021-22 academic year.
The Hastings Little League team won the Midwest Regional Final in Whitestown, Indiana, to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings would become the first Nebraska team to win a game at the Little League World Series.
Hastings Fire and Rescue retired two fire trucks and brought in two new trucks as part of a ceremony at the Highland Park Fire Station.
Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” No. 4104 steam locomotive rolled through Hastings as one of five stops in Nebraska on a goodwill tour.
The Hastings city property tax levy rate will stay the same for the sixth consecutive year. Members of the Hastings City Council agreed to keep the tax rate the same as it has been since 2016.
Hastings golfer Brayden Schram was selected to Team Nebraska for the 36th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup.
Sharon Brooks was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Working for almost four decades, Brooks retired in 2016 after a long career in journalism and journalism education.
The 2021 Kool-Aid days parade took a different route than in years past. The route started and ended in city parking lot between Hastings and Denver avenues by Third Street.
Hastings College hired two senior administrators. Annette Vargas is HC’s vice president for student access, enrollment and performance. Jonas Prida is the vice president for academic and student affairs.
Minden celebrated the 50th annual running of the Whippet “Seven Mile Marathon” to kick off the high school cross country season.
Jean Stichka was honored at the Nebraska State Fair Parade for her service with the Nuckolls County Extension Office in Nelson, where she has worked since 1994.
