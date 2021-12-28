Editor’s note: The Hastings Tribune news department is presenting year-in-review highlights from 2021. The series continues with entries from July and August.
July
Officials announced the Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska has a new place to call home. The museum was to move to 3000 Osborne Drive East, on the north end of the building occupied by Tractor Supply Co., Dunham’s Sports and Dollar Tree.
Sutton celebrated 150 years as a community with its annual Dugout Days. Four days of activities around the Fourth of July holiday made it special for the Sutton community.
Blue Hill had a grand opening for its new aquatic center over the Fourth of July. The $2.2 million project provided a more accessible, centrally located swimming facility to the community on the site of the old Blue Hill elementary school, replacing the old pool along U.S. Highway 281.
A Fourth of July pool party at a residence northeast of Sutton in rural Fillmore County went awry when a second-story deck collapsed. Seventeen people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and others were taken by private vehicles after the incident around midnight on July 5.
HCT Kids, the youth arm of Hastings Community Theatre, presented its first production in nearly two years after the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, stopped it in 2020. The group performed “Oliver Jr.” outdoors in the community theater parking lot.
The town of Juniata celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding with a weekend celebration. The town was filled with games, a car show, engine rides, a parade and street dancing.
Hastings resident Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson officially began work as director of the Hastings Museum after the City Council voted 5-0 to appoint her to the position. Kreutzer-Hodson had served as interim museum director following the departure of Rebecca Matticks.
About 65 bidders provided slightly more than $58,000 to reward youth livestock exhibitors at the 2021 Adams County Fair 4-H Premium Auction, closing out several days of excitement on the county fairgrounds in Hastings.
Hastings College hired Joel Schipper as its new baseball coach. Schipper previously was the head coach at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where his team came up one game short of qualifying for the Division 2 World Series.
Georgia Bishel, 102, of Hastings won the Vladimir Kucera Award, a statewide honor from Nebraska Czechs Inc., for her faithful promotion of Czech heritage and culture. Bishel was joined by past queens and current princesses when she was presented with the award at the 45th annual South Central Nebraska Czech Festival at the Hastings Eagles Club.
JIH Braves won the Cornhusker League championship. The Braves defeated North Platte twice to win the title.
Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs won the Area 7 district championship for the second consecutive year. The Chiefs defeated North Platte 3-2.
August
Geneva native Maggie Malone represented the United States in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, throwing the javelin, making the finals and finishing 10th.
A staple of social life and business in Lawrence celebrated 50 years of operation. Dick’s Place is the place to go in the small town of 400 people.
Hastings Public Schools announced that masks would be recommended but not required to start the 2021-22 academic year.
The Hastings Little League team won the Midwest Regional Final in Whitestown, Indiana, to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings would become the first Nebraska team to win a game at the Little League World Series.
Hastings Fire and Rescue retired two fire trucks and brought in two new trucks as part of a ceremony at the Highland Park Fire Station.
Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” No. 4104 steam locomotive rolled through Hastings as one of five stops in Nebraska on a goodwill tour.
The Hastings city property tax levy rate will stay the same for the sixth consecutive year. Members of the Hastings City Council agreed to keep the tax rate the same as it has been since 2016.
Hastings golfer Brayden Schram was selected to Team Nebraska for the 36th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup.
Sharon Brooks was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Working for almost four decades, Brooks retired in 2016 after a long career in journalism and journalism education.
The 2021 Kool-Aid days parade took a different route than in years past. The route started and ended in city parking lot between Hastings and Denver avenues by Third Street.
Hastings College hired two senior administrators. Annette Vargas is HC’s vice president for student access, enrollment and performance. Jonas Prida is the vice president for academic and student affairs.
Minden celebrated the 50th annual running of the Whippet “Seven Mile Marathon” to kick off the high school cross country season.
Jean Stichka was honored at the Nebraska State Fair Parade for her service with the Nuckolls County Extension Office in Nelson, where she has worked since 1994.
