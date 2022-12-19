The signs of construction are obvious and the demolition phase is nearly complete as part of the major remodel of the Hastings Family YMCA on 16th Street.
“If you walked in there today, you wouldn’t recognize it,” YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said. “They tore a lot down.”
As part of the project, the YMCA will renovate the 46,500 square feet of existing space in the 16th Street building and add a lot of square footage.
The Hastings Family YMCA’s two buildings — the original 16th Street YMCA and the location on 18th Street — are in need of substantial repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and more streamlined layout for operational efficiency.
Based on a community survey and strategic planning by key stakeholders and leaders, the Y has reimagined a space that includes renovating and expanding the 16th Street facility and selling the 18th Street facility.
Grace Life Church purchased the 18th Street building and is leasing the majority of the building back to the YMCA while construction is ongoing at the 16th Street building.
Due to material shortages, the estimated cost to complete the project has risen about an additional $1.4 million from $19.6 million to nearly $21 million.
This is after cost estimates already increased from the initial amount of $13.9 million.
“Things are just not going back to normal when it comes to construction,” Stickels said. “Costs are high, and people don’t have enough help.”
The YMCA still has to do some fundraising.
“We thought we were done, but things came in a little higher than we expected,” he said.
The additional amount includes contingencies, so the exact extra amount isn’t completely known yet.
“If there’s donors out there that can give extra, any time you do a fundraising campaign, there’s always several people that maybe hold back a little and wait and see if you’re going to get to your goal,” Stickels said. “Maybe they could help. We don’t want to borrow any money. That’s our goal. We have a lot of donors that don’t want us to do that.”
Additional funds could come by way of more grants.
“We were very successful in getting grants, almost $4 million from outside of town,” he said. “You have to look for some new ones.”
Demolition is nearly complete on the inside. Crews are pouring footings and concrete on the outside for the new additions. New water and sewer service lines are complete.
Construction on the inside should begin within the next few weeks.
The 16th Street building was built in the late 1970s and opened in early 1980.
The YMCA has struggled to keep some of its older infrastructure in operation over the last few years.
“We have to keep the Y open for way beyond our lifetime,” Stickels said. “That’s our goal, is we need a new facility that meets the need of the community and we have to be able to afford it. It’s hard right now. We’re constantly fixing things. We have to get to the point where we’re not doing that as much, so getting a little leaner and meaner. We are losing some spaces like tennis courts and batting cages, but those are things that are rarely used.”
Marking for eight pickleball courts will be on basketball courts when the 16th Street building reopens.
When the 16th Street YMCA reopens, it will include a brand new adventure challenge. Stickels said the current one at the 18th Street building has been used and abused.
A lot of the netting and straps have holes and tears.
“We clean it all the best we can all the time,” he said.
He guessed the structure is about 20 years old.
“It’s met its life,” he said. “They don’t make them like that anymore.”
It is difficult to get parts to fix it.
The current adventure challenge will eventually go to the landfill.
“It’s a big part (of the YMCA),” he said. “We have a lot of people that come from out of town just to do that. We know it’s a big part of kids being able to run, jump and play.”
March 15, 2023, is the last day for the pool to be open before it receives its own remodel.
The pool will get new plumbing and be repainted and resealed. As part of the remodel, the hot tub, sauna and steam room will be moved into the pool space.
The pool will be expanded to add a zero entry.
When the 16th Street YMCA reopens, it will include all new equipment
“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at, I feel like every piece of equipment out there,” Stickels said. “When you’re serving teenagers all the way up to people in their 90s, you have to have a wide range of equipment. We’ve got a lot of old equipment. Our community and the members and participants deserve, at this point, new stuff.”
YMCA staff have brought in sample equipment for members to use and help determine what will be selected.
Technology allows for more immersive experience in exercise classes.
“The more people we can get to the Y and be healthy, the better our community is. Sometimes technology helps with that,” Stickels said.
The YMCA is also surveying the whole community about potential new programs.
The remodel is expected to completed by summer 2024. However, the building should reopen to patrons in the spring of 2024, weather permitting.
Stickels said the YMCA’s capital campaign has had an effect on the annual campaign, which supports free programming, financial assistance for memberships and discounted registration for paid programs.
“This year it’s been challenging,” he said.
He said last year wasn’t so bad.
“We’re still out there asking, still getting donations from people,” he said.
The annual campaign goal has been $200,000 the last few years. The YMCA exceeded that last year.
“We still need our annual campaign to be successful, so we can continue doing some of the things we do,” he said.
