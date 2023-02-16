Young students at Hastings Public Schools are seeing improvement in reading proficiency as educators worked to boost literacy skills following declines seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HPS Director of Learning Lawrence Tunks gave an update on school improvement using elementary winter reading data on Thursday during the Hastings Board of Education work session.
After the coronavirus outbreak disrupted in-school learning in the 2019-20 school year, Tunks said, data showed significant declines in students’ reading and literacy skills.
“We saw declines up to 25 percentage points,” he said. “That led us to say we have to make an improvement here.”
HPS educators identified the need to improve student reading proficiency in kindergarten through fifth grade, with an emphasis in the first three years of school where necessary foundational skills are developed.
Last year, the district began extensive professional training in classes from kindergarten to second grade with a focus on small-group instruction.
This year, Tunks said, they have expanded to include third grade and included professional development to strengthen interventions and processes.
The strategy may have paid off by at least one measure, with test scores for the middle-of-year proficiency seeing good growth in the kindergarten level.
“At a minimum, we’re getting kids back up to those pre-COVID levels,” Tunks said. “Our goal is to continue to increase this. (For) those students who are really mastering those skills, when they go into first grade, they are going to be in great shape.”
Students in first and second grades are finding similar success.
“We’re going in the right direction,” he said.
Tunks said various strategies made the effort successful, including intensive professional development. Coaches observed teachers in the classroom and provided feedback on ways to improve instruction. The district also took a more systematic approach to the instructional methods being used.
While the work has been difficult at times, Tunks said, teachers rose to the challenge.
“This is the result of a lot of hard work with teachers and paras,” he said. “It is hard. They are to be commended on what they’ve done.”
Board member Jodi Graves offered congratulations to the teachers and paraeducators who helped students succeed in improving reading proficiency.
“Kudos to the staff who have worked on this,” she said. “This is amazing.”
Also during the work session, Superintendent Jeff Schneider discussed two of the roughly 20 bills educators are watching in the Nebraska Legislature.
LB583, introduced by state Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue at the request of Gov. Jim Pillen, would require the state to pay districts special education supplemental aid each year beginning with school fiscal year 2023-24.
Proponents see the bill as a first step toward fixing Nebraska’s school funding system, the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act.
Extra aid would be 80% of the difference between a district’s actual expected expenditures for special education and the special education funding it already receives from state and federal sources.
“As written today, that would be a good bill for the Hastings Public School district and a good bill for the taxpayers of Hastings,” Schneider said.
He also discussed LB320, which was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth.
The bill would use unclaimed property tax credit funds to boost state support for schools. Money left unclaimed under a program that provides property owners with refundable income tax credits would go into a trust to offset a portion of school property taxes.
“For the first time, there is movement to help all schools,” Schneider said. “It’s not just rural versus urban schools. I think they probably understand that if we’re going to do tax relief, we need to look at all schools.”
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
