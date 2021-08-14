A group of young thespians will bring the tragic love story of “Romeo and Juliet” with a fun twist to parks around Hastings this weekend.
Shakespeare with Noodles is a free summer theater program for area children. The summer theater company features children ages 7-17 and is known for using foam pool noodles to create swords and other props for its plays.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the group is back bringing the classic plays of William Shakespeare to life with their own twist.
Violet Nunnenkamp of Hastings takes on the role of Lady Capulet and is looking forward to getting back into acting.
“It’s good to be doing theater again after not being able to since the pandemic,” she said.
The play also is the directing debut for two of the group’s alums, Taylor Bartos and Audrey Weeks. The pair served as assistant directors for the Hastings Community Theatre’s “Oliver Jr.” but this is their first try at directing a play.
They chose “Romeo and Juliet” for this year’s production in part because it is dear to Bartos’ heart. Bartos’ first show was “Romeo and Juliet” in the fourth grade with the role of Balthasar.
In the tale, two young members of feuding families fall in love despite the animosity of their kin. Continued conflict between the families leads the star-crossed lovers to an untimely demise.
Bartos said the show also is not as technical as other options, making it easier to arrange, and long has been a favorite of Shakespeare with Noodles.
“The whole idea of Shakespeare with Noodles is to make it more understandable for kids and the audience with slapstick comedy mixed into it,” Bartos said.
Weeks said exposing children to Shakespeare at a young age also will help them in school when they study the classic plays.
“It’s a different level than at the school,” she said. “Shakespeare is meant to be performed.”
Weeks said they started out with a smaller cast than normal, possibly due to the pandemic.
“It was definitely harder at the beginning,” she said. “I’m happy people are flexible and patient with us. We do appreciate how hard the kids have worked on this.”
Performing outdoors brings its own set of challenges as the actors have to move more to be seen by an audience in a circle around them and compete with surrounding noises.
“Your back is toward someone at all times,” Bartos said. “You have to be so much louder.”
Weeks said the experience is valuable to the actors though.
“The kids learn how to project and act a little bigger than they are when they talk,” she said.
The outdoor venue also allows the audience to spread out more than may be possible inside a building. In the event of rain, performances are moved to Scott Studio Theatre at Hastings College.
This year’s productions are 7 p.m. nightly in three Hastings parks. On Friday night the show was at Chautauqua Park near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. Saturday’s performance will be at Heartwell Park in east central Hastings, and Sunday’s play will be at Libs Park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
All shows are free and open to the public; guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A free-will donation is collected to fund future shows.
For more information, visit the Shakespeare with Noodles page on Facebook.
