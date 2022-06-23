A local youth group is hoping to spread hope and the word of God to those struggling with the devastating losses in Ukraine, and is offering the community a chance to join in the outreach.
The First Baptist Church youth group has crafted 500 crosses from popsicle sticks and attached them to bookmarks printed with Psalms 23. The church plans to transport and distribute the crosses to Ukraine. The verse will be printed in Ukrainian as well as English.
To help in the effort, the community is invited to the Baptist Burgers fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 401 N. Lincoln Ave. Attendees also will have the opportunity to craft their own crosses to send along in the outreach effort.
“We will welcome anyone from the community to come to help make a cross for the Ukraine people to show we care,” said Janet Spencer, co-leader of the youth group.
Funds raised in the event will go support the church and the supplies purchased to make the crosses. Popsicle sticks are painted then wrapped with beaded wire before being attached by string to each bookmark.
Spencer said the idea stemmed from one of the four members of the youth group who wanted to make the crosses to pass out for Palm Sunday. The scope of the project grew from a single study class to the whole church and those crosses were distributed on April 10.
Later, they visited an assisted living facility, Edgewood Vista, where they recited Psalms 23 and handed out crosses.
“Psalms 23 is such a beautiful verse that shows constant care and love for us,” Spencer said. “We believe this will provide hope for people.”
While making the crosses, the youth talked about various topics, including the war in Ukraine and the suffering of its people. The children asked to make crosses for the Ukrainian people as well.
“All the kids felt so much compassion for the people of the Ukraine,” Spencer said. “We have now made it our mission to get these crosses to others in the community and other countries as well. You are never too young to make a difference.”
At first, they weren’t sure how to transport the crosses to those who needed to be uplifted in a country on another continent.
She said the Presbyterian Church and Salvation Army were key in helping guide them to resources that could get the crosses directly into the hands of Ukrainians.
“It started as a little guy’s idea and turned into quite a mission for us,” she said. “It’s such a cool project. The kids are passionate about it.”
