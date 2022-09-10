A state treatment campus for female youth now operating on the Hastings Regional Center grounds has been lauded for compliance with standards.
In a recent audit by the American Correctional Association, the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Hastings earned 100% compliance for all 343 standards ACA mandates, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced in a news release.
The audit, which took place June 29 through July 1, included interviews with all the youths being served at the center.
“The auditors spoke to every female youth and said they felt very confident about the positive culture at this facility,” said Camella Jacobe, YRTC-Hastings administrator.
The auditors said they planned to recommend to other states that they study YRTC-Hastings as a model facility, Jacobe said.
YRTC-Hastings, a 24-bed facility, opened in spring 2021 as part of a reorganization of YRTC programming in Nebraska. The first youths moved to Hastings that April.
YRTC-Hastings offers diverse programming, including evidence-based, gender-specific programs that address the issues of trauma and moral reasoning and empower the participants as young females, officials have said in the past.
The program includes group and individual therapy. There are a lot of activities including those emphasizing independent-living skills.
The facility has an educational institution, the West Hastings School, that is fully accredited through the Nebraska Department of Education. The first individual graduated with a diploma there in May 2021.
Youths also can earn General Education Development diplomas at YRTC-Hastings if that fits their circumstances.
ACA’s perfect audit rating for the Hastings YRTC officially was presented at the association’s national conference in August.
Mark LaBouchardiere, NDHHS juvenile services administrator, praised the facility administration and staff for their work.
“This excellent report is due to the countless hours and efforts of YRTC-Hastings Facility Administrator Camella Jacobe and the compliance team,” LaBouchardiere said in the state news release. “The auditors strongly complimented YRTC-H, all the way from cleanliness to programming to the commitment and dedication of staff toward the youth.”
In April, YRTC-Hastings received a report indicating 100% compliance with 42 different standards measured by Prison Rape Elimination Act auditors. No corrective actions were needed.
Larry Kahl, NDHHS chief operating officer, said both LaBouchardiere and Jacobe deserve credit for the Hastings facility’s success to date.
“These flawless reports speak to Mark and Carmella’s leadership and the consistent excellence of their teams,” Kahl said. “Their professionalism and dedication to the youth we serve is apparent in all of the well-deserved recognitions they are garnering from national auditors.”
Nebraska’s YRTC facilities serve youths age 14-18 who have broken the law and are in the court system.
According to LaBouchardiere, goals for YRTC-Hastings in the coming year include increasing youth involvement in the community and increasing treatment that includes the youths’ families.
From 1892 until 2021, the state of Nebraska operated a youth rehabilitation and training facility for females at Geneva. The Geneva campus was evacuated for several months in 2019-20 due to building damage and staffing and programming issues.
Under the reorganization that resulted in the opening of the Hastings campus, the Geneva facility was closed with an eye to repurposing the property for other state business.
YRTC-Kearney still serves males. The Lincoln Facility, housed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, serves individuals with high-acuity behavior issues.
A fourth facility, called the Whitehall Psychiatric Residential and Treatment Facility, is housed at the Lincoln Regional Center. It serves males who have engaged in sexual offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.