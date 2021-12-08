Laban Njuguna isn’t just bringing Kenyan coffee to Nebraska. He’s also bringing Kenyan leaders.
Njugana is a member of Nebraska’s Commission on African American Affairs. Through that role and his business, Njuguna has both led and hosted trade missions between Nebraska and Kenya — most recently in September, when he guided Kenyan delegates on an economic tour through parts of Nebraska.
The trade missions connect government and private businesses. The goal: Enhancing trade between Nebraska, Kenya, and hopefully broader Sub-Saharan Africa, Njuguna said.
“This can only happen by talking, engaging, and showcasing the economic value we can add to each other,” Njugana said.
The Grand Island-based coffee business owner hopes the economic and cultural relationships formed to create Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction lead to broader opportunities in both Kenya and Nebraska.
The September trade mission tour included a stop at Husker Harvest Days.
The Kenyan group was “able to see how both of our economies depend on agriculture, with the major difference being scale. They tend to have 1- to 4-acre farms,” he said.
Nebraska, particularly through institutions like the University of Nebraska, can offer Kenyan farmers and businesses expertise in food security and manufacturing, he said.
“Developing new export markets in these areas could be good for the Nebraska economy. Nebraska has so much to offer the rest of the world.”
