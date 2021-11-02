Ethan Zimmerman of Hastings recently completed all the requirements necessary to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Zimmerman, son of Timothy and Laurie Zimmerman, is a sophomore at Hastings High School. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 207 and has served as patrol leader for the troop. He has earned 40 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Zimmerman added roos over the team benches at the Juniata baseball field.
