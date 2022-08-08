Bolstering the community while giving students a firsthand look at agriculture is the reason for a new garden program at Zion Classical Academy.
Through the summer, a mix of students, staff and parents have volunteered their time to make the garden grow. It will be used as part of the learning experience for students starting in the fall.
The concept began as Pearlisa Martinez, after-school care coordinator and paraeducator at Zion, parked in front of an empty field to the south of the school.
“I thought it would be a good idea to have a garden here,” Martinez said.
For about 10 years, Martinez has participated in the community garden added at the Hastings Middle School. Her husband, Leo, started helping at the garden when it was founded in 2012.
Martinez said she saw the benefits to her son’s education firsthand. She said her son wasn’t interested in sports or theater, but the garden provided a community for him to grow and thrive in while at the school.
“It’s such a good program; why not have it across the community?” she said. “I wanted to give back and do something that would be good for students.”
Martinez approached the Zion Lutheran Church executive board and received permission and funding to transform a section of land south of the school into a garden.
Volunteers constructed planting boxes on May 14. A trio of 3-by-5-foot boxes and a fourth measuring 3 by 10 feet are arranged in a pattern to form a cross when viewed from above. The design serves as a way to recognize the importance of religion at the school.
“We are integrating God into everything,” said Beth Jabs, a member of the church board of directors and parent at Zion. “He makes things grow.”
Jabs was among the first to volunteer to help with the project. She said it’s nice to come out and have fellowship time with people, along with the educational benefits for children.
“We garden at home, but it’s also fun to come and garden with others,” she said.
Jabs and her three daughters regularly attend garden nights at the school. Her daughters have found themselves invested in the process.
“They like to check on the things they planted,” Jabs said. “And they can see their school friends out here.”
Principal Sara Nielsen said the challenge was in starting a program where growing is mainly done over the summer, but the staff and church volunteers have risen to the occasion. She said the garden acts as a bridge between the school and church. The older church members can teach the students and pass on their knowledge.
“It’s wonderful for students,” she said. “They want to get their hands dirty. They’ve been so excited about it.”
Volunteers have planted about 25 different varieties of plants and vegetables, designed as a mix to nurture the soil. Martinez said the garden was planted using a cover crop and educational tool introducing the Three Sisters way of growing that stems from Native American culture. The three staple crops — corn, beans and squash — complement each other in the growing process.
While the project was her initial idea, Martinez has had a lot of help along the way.
Another parent at Zion, Molly Poppe, wanted to help from the moment she learned of the project. She saw the educational benefits as well as the ways it could bolster community and outreach for the church.
“Pearlisa has been gathering new friends, school age on up, to work together and have fellowship in Christ on a shared goal,” Poppe said. “Kids benefit from spending time outside and even getting dirty. When kids play in the dirt and then see something grow out of that play, they stay interested and they learn.”
Along with parents and members of the church who wanted to help, Martinez received a tremendous amount of support from other gardeners who maintain the garden at the Hastings Middle School, especially Jayson Stoddard and Stacy Bierman.
Bierman and Martinez have attended training together to learn ways to incorporate gardens into education.
The goal is to involve the community and anyone is invited to lend a hand. The group meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through the fall, but volunteers also water the garden through the week.
Martinez said she envisions the garden being a gathering place for not only members of the Zion Lutheran Church and students at Zion Classic Academy, but for the community of Hastings as a whole.
“A family garden is about family,” she said. “It’s about coming around the table to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Zion has always been about family.”
