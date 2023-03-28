The retired longtime editor of the Norfolk Daily News will be in Hastings Wednesday, March 29, for the first of a new series of Humanities Nebraska programs at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.

Kent Warneke will give the program, “You Be the Editor,” at 5:15 p.m. His presentation is free, open to the public, and available to all ages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags