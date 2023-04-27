KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finding a franchise quarterback is the quickest path to success so it’s no surprise teams made them a priority in the NFL draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a rich draft class that’s been anticipated since last year. The surprise in the first round was that Will Levis didn’t hear his name called.

