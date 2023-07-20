BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion, right before the league announced a $60 million fine for Snyder for improprieties corroborated by its investigation into workplace culture and business dealings.

“We are humbled and awed by the level of responsibility that we have to take care of the city, to win championships and really excite the fans again,” Harris said in a news conference after the vote.

0
0
0
0
0