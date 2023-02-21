Marquette Creighton Basketball
Buy Now

Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard (left) celebrates after hitting a three pointer with teammate Trey Alexander during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette on Tuesday in Omaha.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

OMAHA — Tyler Kolek’s short jump shot gave No. 10 Marquette the lead with 29 seconds left, and the Golden Eagles took a huge step toward the Big East regular-season title with a 73-71 win over No. 19 Creighton on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3) saw a 10-point lead with eight minutes left evaporate before Kolek came up big during a wild finish before a sellout crowd at CHI Health Center.

0
0
0
0
0