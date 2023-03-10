BEast Creighton Xavier Basketball
Xavier’s Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament Friday in New York.

 John Minchillo/AP

NEW YORK — Souley Boum scored 23 points, Jack Nunge added 17 and No. 15 Xavier cruised into the Big East Tournament championship game with an 82-60 victory against No. 24 Creighton on Friday night.

Coach Sean Miller’s second-seeded Musketeers (25-8) will face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Marquette (27-6) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in a matchup of teams looking for their first Big East Tournament title.

