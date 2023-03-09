NEW YORK — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added 17 and No. 24 Creighton defeated Villanova 87-74 Thursday night at the Big East Tournament in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

The third-seeded Bluejays (21-11) advanced to the semifinals Friday night at Madison Square Garden to face second-seeded and 15th-ranked Xavier. The top four seeds swept the quarterfinals.

