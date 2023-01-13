Nebraska Purdue Basketball
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (13) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday.

 Michael Conroy/AP

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Third-ranked Purdue relied on an old-school combination Friday night. Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey made it work as perfectly now as it ever has for the Boilermakers.

Loyer scored a season-high 27 points, Edey added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Boilermakers routed Nebraska 73-55 to become the 11th Division I school with 1,900 victories.

