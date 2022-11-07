St Thomas Creighton Basketball
Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman (center) tips the ball away from St. Thomas’ Will Engels (right) while under pressure from Ahjany Lee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday in Omaha.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

OMAHA — As St. Thomas threatened to pull the biggest upset of college basketball’s opening day, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman didn’t sweat it.

“There was never any panic,” Scheierman said. “I don’t ever really panic on the floor. I’m pretty calm.”

