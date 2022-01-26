In all, seven Tribland counties nominated a total of 10 outstanding 4-H’ers to represent them in the Hastings Tribune’s annual recognition program.
Today, the newspaper is introducing seven of the 10 youths as as Honorable Mention nominees.
The seven are Rachel Brhel of Fairfield (Clay County), Alexi Henery of Wilcox (Kearney County), Sadie Rempel of rural Nelson and Emily Watts of rural Edgar (Nuckolls County), TyLynn Blank of Kensington, Kansas (Smith County), Laiken Mumm of rural Hebron (Thayer County), and Libby Macklin of rural Blue Hill (Webster County).
Rachel Brhel
Rachel Brhel, 15, is a homeschooled ninth-grader. She has eight years’ 4-H experience as a member of the Shamrock Shepherds, Minute Milkers and Leadership in Action clubs. Her parents are Mike and Rita Brhel.
She has 226 4-H projects and contest experiences on her resumé, with greatest length of participation in Animal Science, Communications & Expressive Arts, Environmental & Earth Sciences, Healthy Lifestyles Education, Plant Science, and Science & Technology. Her a. Her awards include being named Clay County Overall Outstanding 4-H’er and winning the State 4-H Premier Science Award in 2021.
Her school and community activities have included band, choir, creative writing contests, academic quiz bowl, spelling bee, student council, MathCounts, Science Olympiad, speech, debate, FFA, chess club and church activities.
Alexi Henery
Alexi Henery, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Wilcox-Hildreth High School and now is a student at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She has 11 years’ 4-H experience, the entire time as a member of the One Way Winners Club. Her parents are Brent and Amber Henery.
She has 100 4-H projects and contest experiences to her credit, with longest participation in the Consumer & Family Sciences, Communications & Expressive Arts, and Animal Science departments.
She held club offices and was Kearney County 4-H Council president. She was Kearney County Outstanding 4-H’er for 2021.
Her school and community activities have included FFA, Youth Leadership, Teammates, journalism, National Honor Society, band, basketball, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, and church activities.
Sadie Rempel
Sadie Rempel, 17, is a junior at Superior High School. She has nine years of 4-H experience and is a longtime member of the Lucky Buckaroos Club. Her parents are Brent and Lea Rempel.
She has completed 50 4-H projects and contest experiences, with extensive involvement in horse and small-animal projects. She has held several club offices and serves as Nuckolls County 4-H Ambassador for 2021-22.
Her school and community activities have included art club, community club, volleyball, track and church youth. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson.
Emily Watts
Emily Watts, 16, is a sophomore at Sandy Creek High School near Fairfield. She has eight years’ 4-H experience as an independent member and a member of the Alban Club. Her parents are Gordon and Shanda Watts.
Her project experiences have spanned several departments. She has served as a 4-H Ambassador.
Her school and community activities have included FBLA, FFA, Skills USA, HOSA, 74 Creative, student council, honor society, volleyball, track and church youth group.
TyLynn Blank
TyLynn Blank, 18, is a senior at Thunder Ridge High School in Kensington, Kansas. She has eight years’ 4-H experience and is a member of the Busy Bees Club. Her parents are Tyler and Emily Blank.
She has completed 41 4-H projects and contest experiences, with longest-term involvement in communication and arts, foods and nutrition and personal development projects. She has served in several club offices and is a four-year member of the Smith County 4-H Council. She has won the Silver Pin (2018), Silver Guard (2019), Leadership Award (2020) Key Award (2021) and Kansas 4-H Award Portfolio awards in years past.
Her school and community activities have included National Honor Society, KAY, FFA, student council, band, vocal, volleyball, and United Church Education Committee.
Laiken Mumm
Laiken Mumm, 16, is a junior at Thayer Central High School. She has 11 years’ experience in 4-H, including nine years as a member of the Byron Country Critters and two years with the This N That 4-H Club. Her parents are Blake and Rhonda Mumm.
Mumm has a total of 71 4-H projects and contest experiences to her credit, including longest-term participation in Consumer and Family Sciences and Communications and Expressive Arts. She has served two years on the Thayer County 4-H Council and as the council’s 4-H Youth Ambassador. She was selected to attend the National 4-H Youth Congress in Atlanta in 2021 as an alternate.
Her school and community activities include FFA, speech, volleyball, softball, track, school play, letter club, Titan Travelers Club and TeamMates. She is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.
Libby Macklin
Libby Macklin, 16, is a sophomore at Blue Hill High School. She has nine years’ 4-H experience as a member of the Webster County Wranglers and Webster County Junior Leaders clubs. Her parents are Joel and Sara Macklin.
Her project and contest experiences have included the Animal Science, Family & Consumer Science, Communications & Expressive arts, and Science & Technology areas. She was the 2021 Webster County Senior Division 4-H’er of the Year and won awards in public speaking and art in the Nebraska 4-H Horse Stampede.
Her school and community activities include FFA, cross country, track, class government, one-act play and speech. She has been a Webster County Rodeo Princess, president of the Blue Hill Public Librrary Teen Advisory Board, and a winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.