These words are for each City Council person. ONE WORD: WHY!!!
WHY would you spend $12.5 million dollars on this bridge when it could be repaired for $3.5 million? With railroad costs added it could be closer to $14 million in costs.
Repair work has no railroad cost.
WHY aren’t you pushing to repair this bridge, which could then last another 25 to 30 years?
WHY would you want to add $12.5 million to $14 million to the tax rolls of the tax paying citizens of Hastings?
At tax time each of you will have to answer to the thousands of Hastings taxpayers.
Norm Sheets
Hastings
