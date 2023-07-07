Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.