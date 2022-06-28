The following Tribland residents were among more than 840 individuals who graduated in spring 2022 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk:
Associate of Arts
Hastings: Julio Carreto Lopez, Sara Pedroza
Associate of Science
Doniphan: Brandy Happold
Hastings: Brittney Blair, Naomi Pedroza
Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture
Agronomy
Franklin: Colby Ingram
Shickley: Samuel Margheim
Diversified Agriculture
Exeter: Caleb Horne
Associate of Applied Science
Diesel Technology
Hebron: Hayden Luttrell
Drafting
Hastings: Isaac Benal
Electrical Construction and Control
Franklin: Saxson Rose
Utility Line
Hebron: Gabriel Haase
Certificate in Media Production
Exeter: Clint Oldehoeft
Geneva: Jordan Stephens
