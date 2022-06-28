The following Tribland residents were among more than 840 individuals who graduated in spring 2022 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk:

Associate of Arts

Hastings: Julio Carreto Lopez, Sara Pedroza

Associate of Science

Doniphan: Brandy Happold

Hastings: Brittney Blair, Naomi Pedroza

Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture

Agronomy

Franklin: Colby Ingram

Shickley: Samuel Margheim

Diversified Agriculture

Exeter: Caleb Horne

Associate of Applied Science

Diesel Technology

Hebron: Hayden Luttrell

Drafting

Hastings: Isaac Benal

Electrical Construction and Control

Franklin: Saxson Rose

Utility Line

Hebron: Gabriel Haase

Certificate in Media Production

Exeter: Clint Oldehoeft

Geneva: Jordan Stephens

