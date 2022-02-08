Numerous students from Tribland were named to honor lists for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

To be named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students, an individual must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.

President’s Honor List (Full Time)

Clay Center: Payton Clark

Edgar: Luke Reinke

Guide Rock: Cody Hubl

Hastings: Isaac Benal

Deans’ Honor List (Full Time)

Doniphan: Brandy Happold

Exeter: Caleb Horne, Clint Oldehoeft

Fairmont: Raelin Stouffer

Franklin: Colby Ingram

Hastings: Brittney Blair

Heartwell: Dylan Olsen

