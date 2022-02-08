Numerous students from Tribland were named to honor lists for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
To be named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students, an individual must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
President’s Honor List (Full Time)
Clay Center: Payton Clark
Edgar: Luke Reinke
Guide Rock: Cody Hubl
Hastings: Isaac Benal
Deans’ Honor List (Full Time)
Doniphan: Brandy Happold
Exeter: Caleb Horne, Clint Oldehoeft
Fairmont: Raelin Stouffer
Franklin: Colby Ingram
Hastings: Brittney Blair
Heartwell: Dylan Olsen
