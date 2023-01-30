Australian Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his team including his mother, Dijana (left) after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday.

 Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

