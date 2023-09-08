APTOPIX US Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday in New York.

 Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match.

And after overcoming what he called “a little black hole” caused by tension to right himself, finish off a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory and reach his record-tying 10th final at Flushing Meadows and 36th at all major tournaments, Djokovic added a touch of insult to injury by mimicking the kid’s “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture.

